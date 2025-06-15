ETV Bharat / sports

ISSF World Cup: Arya Borse- Arjun Babuta Beat Olympic Champions To Bag Gold In 10m Air Rifle

The Indian duo of Arjun Babuta and Arya Borse beat Olympic Champion duo Zifei Wang and Lihao Sheng in the 10m air rifle mixed team.

File Photo: Arya Borse and Arjun Babuta (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 15, 2025 at 3:18 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Indian duo of Arya Borse and Arjun Babuta produced a clinical performance in the final of the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Munich. They beat China's reigning Olympic and world champion duo Zifei Wang and Lihao Sheng by 17-7 to emerge triumphant in the deciding clash.

Arya and Arjun were in fine form when it mattered the most to win the top prize of the prestigious competition, not allowing the Chinese to dominate the proceedings. The Indian duo made their entry a gold medal after amassing 635.2 in the qualifications, just .7 behind Wang and Sheng (635.9), which is also a world record for the qualification round.

In the final, the Chinese took the lead by winning the first two points, but the Indian duo made a strong comeback and took a lead of six points (8-2) with four consecutive shots.

Arya had paired with Rudranksh Patil to win a silver in the 10m air rifle mixed team in the World Cup held in Lima, Peru earlier this year. The other Indian pair in the event Elavenil Valarivan and Ankush Jadhav finished at the sixth spot in the qualifications with 631.8.

Jeanette Hegg Duestad and Jon-Hermann Hegg of Norway bagged the bronze with a 16-14 victory over Sagen Maddalena and Peter Matthew Fiori of USA.

The duo has ensured India’s fourth overall medal in the competition after Suruchi Singh grabbing gold and two bronze bagged by Sift Kaur Samra and Elavenil Valvarian.

In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, the duo of Manu Bhaker and Aditya Malra finished at the sixth position with a total of 577 in the qualifications.

