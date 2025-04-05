ISSF World Cup 2025: Sift Kaur Samra Wins India’s First Gold; Triumphs In Women's 50m Rifle 3-Positions

Buenos Aires: Sift Kaur Samra bagged India’s first gold medal at the ISSF World Cup 2025 in Argentina. She topped the podium with a score of 458.6 on Thursday in the Women's 50m Rifle 3-Positions. The 23-year-old Paris Olympian delivered a composed performance in a very competitive field to emerge triumphant.

With the victory, she ensured her first World Cup gold while Germany’s Anita Mangold and Kazakhstan's Arina Altukhova won silver and bronze with scores of 455.3 (587) and 445.9 (588) respectively.

Sift had topped the qualification with a score of 590- 35X. She was lagging behind in 8th place in the Kneeling and Prone Positions, but carved out a stunning comeback with a stellar performance in the standing position.

Two other Indians, Ashi Chouksey and Shriyanka Sadangi, registered scores of 579 and 572 to finish 17th and 22nd. Two more Indian’s Manini Kaushik (582) and Nischal (576), took part in the ranking points category.

Earlier, Chain Singh won the bronze medal for India in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions event. He racked up 447.3 points to secure a bronze. Istvan Peni of Hungary won gold while China's Tian Jiaming (458.8) won silver in the event. Two-time Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Niraj Kumar also qualified for the final but they were not able to take the podium.

The first day of the tournament was disappointing for the Indian contingent as they weren’t able to secure a podium finish despite two shooters making it to the final. The medal account was finally opened on Friday.