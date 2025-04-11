ETV Bharat / sports

ISSF World Cup: Suruchi-Saurabh Pair Secure Bronze; India At Second Place With Eight Medals

Suruchi and Saurabh Chaudhari bagged bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires.

ISSF Shooting World Cup
File Photo: Saurabh Chaudhary (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 11, 2025 at 9:51 AM IST

Buenos Aires: Suruchi Singh secured her second medal of the competition as she, along with former Asian Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary, won a bronze in the mixed 10m air pistol. Saurabh bagged an ISSF medal after two years. The duo beat their compartiots, Manu Bhaker and Ravinder Singh, by 16-8 in the bronze medal match.

There were two Olympians on either side, and Saurabh emerged to be the most consistent shooter among the four competitors. He shot 10.7 in the 12th series to help the team seal a victory. Earlier, the Indian pair finished in the third and fourth positions in the qualification round after the Chinese pairs who gained the first two spots.

Suruchi and Saurabh clocked a score of 581, while Manu Bhaker and Ravinder were on 579 points.

India are currently at the second position in the ISSF World Cup medal tally with eight medals, including four gold, two silver and two bronze medals. China is at the top with 11 points in their tally, including five gold medals, three silver and three bronze. The USA is at third position, while Australia, Hungary and Chinese Taipei have won two medals each in the competition so far.

For Suruchi, this is the second medal in the competition. Earlier, she shot gold in the women’s 10m air pistol.

