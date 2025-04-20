Shooting World Cup Drama: Rudrankksh Patil Withdraws Midway Through 10M Air Rifle Final

Peru: The ISSF Shooting World Cup in Lima, Peru, saw some high-intensity drama around the Indian shooter Rudranksh Patil. The former 10m air rifle world champion withdrew from the final in Lima after his 11th shot was deleted. The Thane-based shooter finished in the 8th place while his countryman Arjun Babuta, clinched a silver medal in the event.

Patil clocked a 10.4 in his 11th shot and climbed to the fourth position amongst all the competitors. However, his score was not counted as the Jury ruled out that the Indian shooter had taken his shot before the chief range officer gave a go-ahead. His score was deleted, and the 21-year-old slumped to the last spot in the eight-man final.

Patil lagged behind the shooter at 7th place by eight points, and he opted against taking the 12th shot, pulling out from the event.

In the ISSF World Cup in Argentina played earlier this year, Patil had won gold in the men’s 10m air rifle and a silver in the mixed 10m air rifle shooting competition while pairing up with Arya Borse.

Arjun Babuta wins silver

Arjun Babuta, who had finished in fourth place in the Paris Olympics, finished in second place in the 10M Air Rifle final. He had missed a podium finish by a close margin in the Paris Games but produced a stellar performance this time around with a score of 252.3. He was behind the gold medalist Sheng Lihao of China (252.4) by just 0.1 points.

Istvan Peni of Hungary clinched the bronze medal in the event with a score of 229.8.