ETV Bharat / sports

ISSF World Cup: Suruchi Singh And Vijayveer Sidhu Take India To The Top Of Medal Tally With Two Gold Medals

India climbed to the top of the standings in the ISSF World Cup 2025 with two gold medals on the fourth day of the competition.

ISSF World Cup 2025
FIle Photo: Vijayveer Sidhu (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 9, 2025 at 1:47 PM IST

1 Min Read

Buenos Aires: India stamped its authority in the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Indian contingent bagged two gold medals on Tuesday in the competition.

Rising star Suruchi Singh earned the first gold of the day for the country with a sensational victory in the women’s 10m air pistol, beating a trio of top Chinese shooters to mark her international arrival in style.

Suruchi had earlier topped the qualification chart with a tally of 583, ahead of China’s Qian Wei (582-23x) and Jiang Ranxin (582-17x). Suruchi trailed until the ninth shot and also slipped to the fourth position momentarily but carved a comeback after that.

Suruchi gained control from the first elimination series, where she clocked 10.7 and 10.8. From that moment on, she kept stretching her lead and topped the charts with 244.6 in the end to secure a top spot on the podium. Qian Wei gained the second spot with 241.9 while double Olympic medallist Jiang Ranxin bagged a bronze medal with a score of 221.

Vijayveer Sidhu added to the count of gold medals in the 25m rapid fire pistol, showing resilience and a remarkable comeback. Although he had a rocky start in the final, the Indian shooter turned the tide swiftly in the second, third, and fourth series. Vijayveer and Italy’s Riccardo Mazzetti were engaged in a nail-biting race for the top spot, and the former emerged triumphant eventually.

Both the shooters ended with 29 hits, but the early dominance from India gave him an edge in the contest, securing the second gold medal for India. They have won eight medals in the competition so far, including six gold medals.

Buenos Aires: India stamped its authority in the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Indian contingent bagged two gold medals on Tuesday in the competition.

Rising star Suruchi Singh earned the first gold of the day for the country with a sensational victory in the women’s 10m air pistol, beating a trio of top Chinese shooters to mark her international arrival in style.

Suruchi had earlier topped the qualification chart with a tally of 583, ahead of China’s Qian Wei (582-23x) and Jiang Ranxin (582-17x). Suruchi trailed until the ninth shot and also slipped to the fourth position momentarily but carved a comeback after that.

Suruchi gained control from the first elimination series, where she clocked 10.7 and 10.8. From that moment on, she kept stretching her lead and topped the charts with 244.6 in the end to secure a top spot on the podium. Qian Wei gained the second spot with 241.9 while double Olympic medallist Jiang Ranxin bagged a bronze medal with a score of 221.

Vijayveer Sidhu added to the count of gold medals in the 25m rapid fire pistol, showing resilience and a remarkable comeback. Although he had a rocky start in the final, the Indian shooter turned the tide swiftly in the second, third, and fourth series. Vijayveer and Italy’s Riccardo Mazzetti were engaged in a nail-biting race for the top spot, and the former emerged triumphant eventually.

Both the shooters ended with 29 hits, but the early dominance from India gave him an edge in the contest, securing the second gold medal for India. They have won eight medals in the competition so far, including six gold medals.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIJAYVEER SIDHUSURUCHI SINGHISSF MEDAL TALLYISSF WORLD CUP

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.