ISSF World Cup: Suruchi Singh And Vijayveer Sidhu Take India To The Top Of Medal Tally With Two Gold Medals

Buenos Aires: India stamped its authority in the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Indian contingent bagged two gold medals on Tuesday in the competition.

Rising star Suruchi Singh earned the first gold of the day for the country with a sensational victory in the women’s 10m air pistol, beating a trio of top Chinese shooters to mark her international arrival in style.

Suruchi had earlier topped the qualification chart with a tally of 583, ahead of China’s Qian Wei (582-23x) and Jiang Ranxin (582-17x). Suruchi trailed until the ninth shot and also slipped to the fourth position momentarily but carved a comeback after that.

Suruchi gained control from the first elimination series, where she clocked 10.7 and 10.8. From that moment on, she kept stretching her lead and topped the charts with 244.6 in the end to secure a top spot on the podium. Qian Wei gained the second spot with 241.9 while double Olympic medallist Jiang Ranxin bagged a bronze medal with a score of 221.

Vijayveer Sidhu added to the count of gold medals in the 25m rapid fire pistol, showing resilience and a remarkable comeback. Although he had a rocky start in the final, the Indian shooter turned the tide swiftly in the second, third, and fourth series. Vijayveer and Italy’s Riccardo Mazzetti were engaged in a nail-biting race for the top spot, and the former emerged triumphant eventually.

Both the shooters ended with 29 hits, but the early dominance from India gave him an edge in the contest, securing the second gold medal for India. They have won eight medals in the competition so far, including six gold medals.