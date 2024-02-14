ISSF World Cup: Devanshi Dharma, Lakshita Secure Fourth Double Podium for India

New Delhi: Indian shooters Devanshi Dharma clinched a gold medal while Lakshita managed to secure a silver in the women’s 10m Air Rifle Pistol event of day four of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Granada in Spain on Wednesday. This is India's fourth double podium finish in the coveted tournament.

Devanshi scored 240.0 points and Lakshita accumulated 238.0 points in the eight-woman final as India continued to top the medals tally with four gold, three silver and two bronze.

On day one, 19-year-old Umamahesh Maddineni, world junior bronze medallist in Changwon last year, claimed gold with a score of 252.1 from his 16-year-old team-mate Parth Mane, junior bronze medallist at last month’s Asian Championships in Jakarta, who scored 250.6.

On day one, Umamahesh Maddineni, Parth Mane and Ajay Malik had swept the medals in the junior men's 10m air rifle while Isha Anil Taksale and Shambhavi Kshirsagar had finished in gold and bronze positions respectively in the women's 10m air rifle.

The duo of Isha and Umamahesh won gold while Anvii Rathod and Abhinav Shaw achieved the second spot on the podium of the mixed team rifle event while bronze went to the Great Britain pair of Gwenllian Thorne.

Paras Khola, who was the lone Indian in the junior men's pistol 10m event finished 15th with a score of 561 while in the junior women's pistol, Drishti Sangwan ended outside the top eight, shooting 563 for a ninth-place finish. Teammates, Lakshita and Devanshi shot 579 and 572 to finish second and fourth in qualification.

The senior squad will begin their campaign on Friday.