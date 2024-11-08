Israel Sends Two Rescue Planes After Israeli Soccer Fans Face Violence In Amsterdam

Hyderabad: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered two planes to be sent to the Netherlands to bring Israeli soccer fans back home after violent clashes in Amsterdam. Netanyahu’s office confirmed the development on the ‘X’ handle posting that two rescue planes were being sent to bring the Israeli soccer fans back home.

"The harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked," the prime minister's office went on to say.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces take vigorous and swift action against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens," the statement read.

The clashes occurred after the fixture between Maccabi and Ajax Amsterdam as some pro-Palestine supporters attacked Israeli Soccer fans. The media reports further added that 57 suspects had been detained after the match as the pro-Palestine supporters tried to make their way into the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The War in Gaza between Israel and Hamas led to several pro-Palestine protests in Europe. It also affected the Europa League match.

Around 3,000 Maccabi Tel Aviv attended the fixture and there were possibilities of a clash even before the start of the match between the two sides. Even before the commencement of the game, there were talks of the possible clashes on social media.

Ajax beat Maccabi Tel Aviv by 5-0 as Bertrand Traore, Kenneth Taylor, Mika Godts, Brian Bobbey and Kian Fitz-Jim.