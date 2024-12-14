ETV Bharat / sports

ISPL 2025: J&K's Deepak Dogra And Farhat Ahmad To Represent Surya's Chennai Singhams

Srinagar: Three players from Jammu and Kashmir — Deepak Dogra, Farhat Ahmad, and Sharik Yasir — were the only players to secure their berths in the second season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The tennis ball T10 cricket league is scheduled to be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Mumbai from January 26 to February 15, 2025.

During the auction held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on Thursday, 350 players selected from 55 cities through extensive trials went under the hammer. As the bidding gathered momentum, a total of 96 players were picked by six teams. Abhishek Kumar Dalhor emerged as the most expensive buy after Majhi Mumbai, owned by Amitabh Bachchan, successfully outbid the competition with an impressive bid of Rs 20.50 lakh, rising from a base price of Rs 3 lakh. The 15-year-old Sharik Yasir, the youngest player in the auction, was bought for Rs 3 lakh by Akshay Kumar-owned Srinagar Ke Veer. Meanwhile, Deepak Dogra and Farhat Ahmad were acquired by Chennai Singhams for Rs 6 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively.

Deepak (33), an all-rounder from Jammu, represented Srinagar Ke Veer in the inaugural season of the ISPL. This year, the southpaw has joined the Chennai Singhams as an iconic player. He made his Twenty20 debut for Jammu and Kashmir in 2017 and represented the team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018. In his T20 career so far, Deepak has maintained a batting strike rate of 133.33 in two matches and bowled with an economy rate of 7.37, taking three wickets. In the ISPL, he holds a strike rate of 125.81.

His teammate Farhat, a fast bowler from Kashmir's Anantnag, is continuing his journey with the Chennai Singhams this year as well. Last year, the Chennai Singhams bought him for Rs 3 lakh, and this year, he was purchased again for the same price. Likewise, Sharik, an all-rounder from Kulgam, is now part of Srinagar Ke Veer. During the inaugural season, he represented Hrithik Roshan's Bangalore Strikers.