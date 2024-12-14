ISPL 2025: J&K's Deepak Dogra And Farhat Ahmad To Represent Surya's Chennai Singhams

Srinagar: Three players from Jammu and Kashmir — Deepak Dogra, Farhat Ahmad, and Sharik Yasir — were the only players to secure their berths in the second season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The tennis ball T10 cricket league is scheduled to be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Mumbai from January 26 to February 15, 2025.
During the auction held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on Thursday, 350 players selected from 55 cities through extensive trials went under the hammer. As the bidding gathered momentum, a total of 96 players were picked by six teams. Abhishek Kumar Dalhor emerged as the most expensive buy after Majhi Mumbai, owned by Amitabh Bachchan, successfully outbid the competition with an impressive bid of Rs 20.50 lakh, rising from a base price of Rs 3 lakh. The 15-year-old Sharik Yasir, the youngest player in the auction, was bought for Rs 3 lakh by Akshay Kumar-owned Srinagar Ke Veer. Meanwhile, Deepak Dogra and Farhat Ahmad were acquired by Chennai Singhams for Rs 6 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively.
Deepak (33), an all-rounder from Jammu, represented Srinagar Ke Veer in the inaugural season of the ISPL. This year, the southpaw has joined the Chennai Singhams as an iconic player. He made his Twenty20 debut for Jammu and Kashmir in 2017 and represented the team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018. In his T20 career so far, Deepak has maintained a batting strike rate of 133.33 in two matches and bowled with an economy rate of 7.37, taking three wickets. In the ISPL, he holds a strike rate of 125.81.
His teammate Farhat, a fast bowler from Kashmir's Anantnag, is continuing his journey with the Chennai Singhams this year as well. Last year, the Chennai Singhams bought him for Rs 3 lakh, and this year, he was purchased again for the same price. Likewise, Sharik, an all-rounder from Kulgam, is now part of Srinagar Ke Veer. During the inaugural season, he represented Hrithik Roshan's Bangalore Strikers.
Full Squads:
Tigers of Kolkata
Bhavesh Pawar 8.50 lakh
Ravi Gupta 6 lakh
Firas Mohammed 3 lakh
Vivek Mohanan 5 lakh
Prathamesh Thakare 11 lakh
Navaz Khan 5.50 lakh
Fardeen Kazi 15.90 lakh
Thomas Dias 8.15 lakh
Hardeep Singh 3 lakh
Munna Shaikh 6.50 lakh
Sarfraz Khan 3 lakh
Rohit Chandigarh 3 lakh
Subhajit Jana Dhoni 3 lakh
Imroz Khan 9.50 lakh
Shivam Kumar 3.40 lakh
Firdos Alam 3 lakh
Majhi Mumbai
Deepak Limboo 3 lakh
Kabir Singh 3 lakh
Abhishek Dalhor 20.50 lakh
Vijay Jaysing 13.75 lakh
Ankur Singh 3.20 lakh
Eshant Sharma 3 lakh
Yogesh Penkar 11.65 lakh
Rajat Mundhe 5 lakh
Mehendra Chandan 3 lakh
Asif Luhar 3 lakh
Mohammed Nadeem 8.25 lakh
Amit Naik 3 lakh
Rajendra Singh 7 lakh
Ankit Yadav 3 lakh
Vijay Kumar 3 lakh
Birendra Ram 3 lakh
KVN Bangalore Strikers
Akash Gautam 4.40 lakh
Saroj Paramanik 16.25 lakh
Irfan Patel 5.25 lakh
Bunty Patel 3 lakh
Arjun Bhosale 3 lakh
Pinku Paul 10 lakh
Sanjay Kanojjiya 10.10 lakh
Pradeep Patil 3 lakh
Prathamesh Pawar 3 lakh
Ankit Mourya 3 lakh
Nitin Matunge 3 lakh
Shreyash Matiwaddar 3 lakh
Ashiq Shamsu 6.50 lakh
Krushna Pawar 10.50 lakh
Farman Khan 3 lakh
Ajaz Qureshi 10 lakh
Falcon Risers Hyderabad
Krishna Satpute 8.50 lakh
Vishwajit Thakur 10.50 lakh
Varun Kumar 3 lakh
Jonty Sarkar 3 lakh
Aryan Kharkar 3 lakh
Irfan Umair 16.50 lakh
Prathmesh Mhatre 4 lakh
Rajesh Poojary 3 lakh
Prabjot Singh 3 lakh
Mansoor KL 3 lakh
Shreyash Kadam 3 lakh
Anand Baghel 3 lakh
Vicky Bhoir 12.50 lakh
Aakash Jangid 3 lakh
Bablu Patil 11 lakh
Parveen Kumar 6.50 lakh
Chennai Singams
Deepak Dogra 6 lakh
Sumeet Dhekale 10.10 lakh
Siyyadri Siyyadri 3 lakh
Rahul Sawant 3 lakh
Shubham Sangale 3 lakh
Jagat Sarkar 15.40 lakh
Venkatachalapathi Vignesh 3 lakh
Jignesh Patel 6.65 lakh
Vedant Mayekar 3 lakh
Devid Gogoi 4.20 lakh
Prashant Gharat 5.75 lakh
Mohammad Zeeshan 3 lakh
Ketan Mhatre 17.25 lakh
R. Thavith Kumar 3 lakh
Anurag Sarshar 9.60 lakh
Farhat Ahmad 3 lakh
Srinagar Ke Veer
Dilip Binjwa 6 lakh
Akash Tarekar 3 lakh
Sai Shelar 3 lakh
Prajyot Ambhire 6.75 lakh
Sahil Longale 3.20 lakh
Lokesh Lokesh 6.25 lakh
Harsh Adsul 3 lakh
Sagar Ali 6 lakh
Sharik Yasir 3 lakh
Raju Mukhiya 8.50 lakh
Rajesh Sorte 3 lakh
Hanumanth Reddy Kapu 3 lakh
Suvronil Roy 4.40 lakh
Firoz Shaikh 3 lakh
Mangesh Vaity 3 lakh
Sanskar Dhyani 3 lakh