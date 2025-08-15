ETV Bharat / sports

ISL 2025: AIFF To Approach Supreme Court Over Delay Concerns In Tournament Scheduling

All India Football Federation (AIFF) is all set to approach the Supreme Court over the ongoing crisis around the Indian Super League (ISL).

File Photo: Kalyan Chaubey (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 15, 2025 at 1:03 PM IST

Hyderabad: The All India Football Federation is all set to approach the Supreme Court regarding the future of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025 and bring the plight of clubs and players to the apex court’s attention.

Uncertainty over the future of ISL

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on the draft AIFF constitution and will hear the issue on Monday. The deadlock between the two parties has arisen from the pending renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and the AIFF. The situation has forced the ISL organisers to put the 2025-26 season on hold since July 11. Multiple clubs have halted their club operations and have stopped paying the salaries to their players, causing a chaotic situation in Indian football.

AIFF statement

AIFF said in their statement that in a meeting with the ISL clubs, it is decided that they will approach the Supreme Court.

“A discussion was held between the legal representatives of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs on Thursday, August 14, 2025. It has been agreed by all parties that the concerns of the ISL clubs… and the hardship being felt by the players and other stakeholders will be conveyed to the Hon’ble Supreme Court next week, for its kind consideration,” they said.

AIFF conducted a meeting with 11 ISL clubs, and all of them requested AIFF to take the request to the Supreme Court.

Bengaluru FC stops paying salaries

Bengaluru FC took a tough decision considering the uncertainty around the future of ISL. The club announced in a statement a few days back that it will stop paying the salaries of the senior team footballers and support staff.

“In view of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League season, Bengaluru Football Club has taken what is a very difficult decision of indefinitely suspending the salaries of the players and staff belonging to the first team,” the club, which won the ISL in the 2018/19 season," they said.

“Running and sustaining a football club in India has always been an uphill climb, one we have put everything aside and made, season after season. However, the lack of clarity on the League’s future leaves us with no choice but to take this step. The future and well-being of our players, staff and their families is of utmost importance to us, and we are in touch with them as we wait for a resolution."

