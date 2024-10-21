ETV Bharat / sports

ISL 2024-25: Bottles, Stones, Wooden Logs Thrown On Pitch; Mohammedan Sporting vs Kerala Blasters Fixture Paused Due To Crowd Violence

The Indian Super League clash between Mohammedan Sporting and Kerala Blasters saw the fans getting violent and the match was halted for a brief period.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

ISL 2024-25
Kerala Blasters FC supporters cheer the team against Mohammedan Sporting (AFP)

The Indian football witnessed fan violence on Sunday as the fixture between Mohammedan Sporting and Kerala Blasters was marred by the fans expressing their anger. In the match played at the Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata, Mohammedan Sporting took the lead initially. However, Kerala Blasters bounced back in the match scoring a couple of goals in the second half. The home fans were getting frustrated after the result was going against them. However, a controversial decision from the referee saw the tipping point of it.

The referee did not give the penalty in the last minutes of the regulation time and that triggered the fans. One of the fans then climbed up the stands and verbally abused the referee for his call. Bottles were thrown on the pitch while they also threw stones, and wooden logs on the pitch.

After the altercation, the referee stopped the play and the players walked back to the pavilion. Mohammedan’s local player, Samad Ali Mallick urged the crowd to calm down while some fans also requested for the peace. Blasters kept their lead intact when the match started and climbed to the fifth position in the standings with a 2-1 victory. Mohammedan remained third from the bottom as they are yet to win a match at home in their maiden ISL season.

Mohammedan has played five matches so far in the tournament with one win, one draw and three losses to their name. Kerala Blasters have won two fixtures while drawing a couple of games as well. Also, they have suffered a defeat against Punjab FC.

