ISL 2024-25 Final: When And Where To Watch Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League Final?

Kolkata: Mohan Bagan Super Giants will take on Bengaluru FC in the title clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 final. The two teams will meet each other at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Saturday.
Mohun Bagan SG will feature in the final of the tournament for the fifth time in the ISL history. They will have a chance to secure their second title. BFC will eye to avenge their loss against MBSG in the final of the 2023 edition.
BFC toppled Goa by 2-1 at the Fatorda Stadium in the second leg of the semifinal and scored an aggregate win by 3-2. Mohun Bagan SG secured a spot in the final of the competition after Lalengmawia Ralte's top-corner strike helped the team beat Jamshedpur by 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinal.
The grind before the glory. 👊— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 11, 2025
⚽ #MBSGBFC | 🏆 #ISLFinal
📅 Apr 12 | Live Coverage: 7PM
📺 LIVE on @JioHotstar, #StarSports3 & #AsianetPlus#ISL #LetsFootball #ISLPlayoffs #MBSG #BengaluruFC | @gerardzaragoza @edgarmendez9 pic.twitter.com/XciM1cdfGb
MBSG vs BFC ISL 2024-25 Final Streaming Info
When will the MBSG vs BFC ISL Final match take place?
The ISL 2024-25 final between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Bengaluru FC will be played on Saturday, 12 April. The match will resume at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
ALL ROADS HAVE LED TO THIS! 🤜🤛— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 12, 2025
Match Preview: https://t.co/T2Uf55dE4G
⚽ #MBSGBFC | 🏆 #ISLFinal
📅 Tonight | Live Coverage: 7PM
📺 LIVE on @JioHotstar, #StarSports3 & #AsianetPlus#ISL #LetsFootball #ISLPlayoffs #MBSG #BengaluruFC | @StarSportsIndia @IndianFootball… pic.twitter.com/SbZOFYtePT
Where will the MBSG vs BFC ISL Final match take place?
The fixture will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Where to watch the live telecast of the MBSG vs BFC ISL 2024-25 final?
The live telecast of the Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Bengaluru FC match will be in three languages - English, Hindi and Malayalam on Television. It will be aired live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 3 channel and Star Sports 2 for Hindi) and Asianet Plus (Malayalam).
Where to watch the live streaming for the MBSG vs BFC final?
The live streaming of the Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Bengaluru FC match can be enjoyed on the JioHotstar app and website.