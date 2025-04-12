ETV Bharat / sports

ISL 2024-25 Final: When And Where To Watch Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League Final?

Kolkata: Mohan Bagan Super Giants will take on Bengaluru FC in the title clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 final. The two teams will meet each other at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan SG will feature in the final of the tournament for the fifth time in the ISL history. They will have a chance to secure their second title. BFC will eye to avenge their loss against MBSG in the final of the 2023 edition.

BFC toppled Goa by 2-1 at the Fatorda Stadium in the second leg of the semifinal and scored an aggregate win by 3-2. Mohun Bagan SG secured a spot in the final of the competition after Lalengmawia Ralte's top-corner strike helped the team beat Jamshedpur by 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinal.

MBSG vs BFC ISL 2024-25 Final Streaming Info

When will the MBSG vs BFC ISL Final match take place?