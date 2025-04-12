ETV Bharat / sports

ISL 2024-25 Final: When And Where To Watch Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League Final?

Here is how you can watch ISL 2024-25 final between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Bengaluru FC live streaming online.

File Photo: ISL 2025 Final (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 11:36 AM IST

Kolkata: Mohan Bagan Super Giants will take on Bengaluru FC in the title clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 final. The two teams will meet each other at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Saturday.

Mohun Bagan SG will feature in the final of the tournament for the fifth time in the ISL history. They will have a chance to secure their second title. BFC will eye to avenge their loss against MBSG in the final of the 2023 edition.

BFC toppled Goa by 2-1 at the Fatorda Stadium in the second leg of the semifinal and scored an aggregate win by 3-2. Mohun Bagan SG secured a spot in the final of the competition after Lalengmawia Ralte's top-corner strike helped the team beat Jamshedpur by 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinal.

MBSG vs BFC ISL 2024-25 Final Streaming Info

When will the MBSG vs BFC ISL Final match take place?

The ISL 2024-25 final between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Bengaluru FC will be played on Saturday, 12 April. The match will resume at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where will the MBSG vs BFC ISL Final match take place?

The fixture will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Where to watch the live telecast of the MBSG vs BFC ISL 2024-25 final?

The live telecast of the Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Bengaluru FC match will be in three languages - English, Hindi and Malayalam on Television. It will be aired live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 3 channel and Star Sports 2 for Hindi) and Asianet Plus (Malayalam).

Where to watch the live streaming for the MBSG vs BFC final?

The live streaming of the Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Bengaluru FC match can be enjoyed on the JioHotstar app and website.

