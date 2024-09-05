ETV Bharat / sports

Duleep Trophy 2024: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna To Miss 1st Round

The Duleep Trophy will kick off the 2024-25 domestic season and the first round games will be played in Bengaluru and Ananthapur in Andhra Pradesh. ( AP )

Hyderabad: The BCCI has announced that stumper Ishan Kishan, batter Suryakumar Yadav and pacer Prasidh Krishna, will miss the first round of the Duleep Trophy.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in a media statement issued late on Wednesday night said, "wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the first round of the Duleep Trophy due to a groin injury sustained during the ongoing All-India Buchi Babu Tournament. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring his condition and working towards ensuring a swift recovery."

The Board also stated that the senior selection committee led by former India pacer has named Sanju Samson as Kishan's replacement in the India D squad.

The BCCI also stated that Suryakumar Yadav will also be unavailable for the first round of the Duleep Trophy after suffering a sprain to his right thumb while fielding in the All-India Buchi Babu Tournament.

"The BCCI Medical Team is continuing to assess his injury, and a further evaluation next week will determine his availability for the second round," added Shah. ETV Bharat had earlier reported that Surya would miss the opening game.

It also said that speedster Prasidh Krishna is nearing completion of his rehab following surgery for his left quadriceps tendon and will miss the first-round game of the Duleep Trophy. It also said that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been cleared to play and will be available for selection.