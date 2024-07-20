ETV Bharat / sports

'Is That Right?' Former India Cricketer Questions Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Omission From Indian Squad For Series Against Sri Lanka

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has questioned Ruturaj Gaiklwad’s exclusion from the Indian team for the series against Sri Lanka. Chopra stated that Ruturaj might be feeling that he has been wronged by the selection committee as a result of his omission.

File Photo: Ruturaj Gaikwad (ANI)

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. The line-up included a few surprises and dropping Ruturaj Gaikwad was also one of the moves which raised many eyebrows. The social media users also questioned the decision on the Internet.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has also questioned the decision by the selectors Ruturaj deserves backing from the national side and he should have included in the team.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad has been left out in both formats. What did Ruturaj Gaikwad do that his name hasn't come? Six months ago, you were worthy of becoming the captain of a team, a team that had Shubman Gill who wasn't playing, but Shubman has become the vice-captain now and Ruturaj is not even part of the team, neither in T20Is nor in ODIs. Is that right?" Chopra said in the video.

"It's the same thing, the coach was someone else and the selection committee might have been different. They might have done something but now they are looking for change. I hope that it's being communicated that he is being looked at for T20Is and will be considered for ODIs because, otherwise, Ruturaj Gaikwad, like Sanju Samson, will be very aggrieved. He might be feeling that he has been wronged," Chopra elaborated

The captaincy of the T20I side is handed to Suryakumar Yadav while Virat Kohli is included in the team amidst the reports of him taking a rest for the series. Harshit Rana and Riyan Parag have earned a maiden call-up while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are not part of the squad.

