All Is Not Well Between Hardik-Natasa? Speculation Rife over Their Marital Life

Hyderabad: It seems Lady Luck is eluding Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya this IPL season as he was booed by Rohit Sharma's fans on the field, then his IPL franchise finished at the bottom of the points table.

When all is not well on his professional front, adding insult to injury, in his personal life, too, he is reportedly facing problems as his stepbrother cheated him in the business, and now, speculations are rife over his marital life as the media reports suggest cracks appeared in his paradise as his wife Natasa Stankovic has allegedly removed Pandya from the Instagram bio on Wednesday.

A few reports are circulating in the media stating that Hardik and his wife Natasa, a Serbian dancer and actor, reportedly keeping aloof from each other after three to four years of marriage. However, neither Natasa nor Hardik have given any statement about it.

What ignited the discussions?

The Reddit post from user Middle_Complaint_947 on the BollyBlindsNGossip subreddit has caught a lot of attention it stated that the 30-year-old Hardik and his wife used to share their videos or pictures on their social media handles regularly, but they haven't posted anything about each other for the past couple of months since the IPL 2024 started.

"This is just a speculation as both of them aren't posting each other's stories on Instagram. Earlier, Natasha used to have Natasha Stankovic Pandya on her ig (Instagram) but now she completely removed her name. Her birthday was on 4th March and there was no post of Hardik on that day, she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya is with them. Also, she isn't seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, something is off between them," Middle_Complaint_947 wrote.

Why did she remove surname from the Instagram bio?

There is no clarity about whether she has ever had the surname 'Pandya' on her Instagram bio. However, Natasa is still following Hardik Pandya, his brother Krunal Pandya and his brother's wife Pankhuri Sharma on Instagram.

Natasha Stankovic Instagram Follower list Snapshot (Natasha Stankovic Instagram Follower list Snapshot)

When did they marry?

Hardik married his then-Serbian actress girlfriend, Natasa Stankovic in May 2020. The couple had announced their wedding on social media during the COVID-19 lockdown and embraced parenthood by welcoming their first child Agastya in July. In February 2023, the couple even renewed their vows in a lavish wedding following Hindu and Christian traditions in Udaipur.

The speculations about their separations are abuzz on social media currently as many users started reacting to it. However, there many users have shown sympathy for the cricketer.

"Is this true?? If so, it’s definitely shocking. He was dealing with all these problems for the wrong reasons, both on and off the field, with a smile. Now it makes sense why Hardik was smiling through it all—because he was dying inside, all alone," wrote Sann (@san_x_m), another X user.

"So, people booed Hardik Pandya & targeted him everywhere when he was going through separation & divorce? No wonder the guy was so down!" wrote Preetam Rao (@Preetam_M_Rao), an X user.

"This trend should definitely Stop ..! 70% like seriously..!!? For what ..! What the heck .. a man earns throughout his life to give his hard-earned Earnings to his wife ..? #HardikPandya played and worked to give away 70% to his wife, who is leaving him just after 4 years of marriage…! This has become a trend in india too to marry a rich and well settled man and then Divorce him ..!" posted NII (@DestinyyyBoss), an X user.

It may be recalled that Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan's wife Ayesha Mukherji, who got married in 2012, had accused him of being subjected to mental cruelty and separated from him by forcing him to live separately from their son in 2021.