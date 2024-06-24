Irfan Pathan's Makeup Artist Drowns in Hotel's Swimming Pool

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): Former India pacer Irfan Pathan's personal makeup artist Fayaz Ansari, who was travelling with the cricketer for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 died after drowning in a swimming pool in the West Indies. Fayaz was a resident of Mohalla Qazi Sarai in Nagina Tehsil here.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is currently being played in the USA and West Indies, with the Super Eight matches being held in the Caribbean Islands. Pathan, part of the commentary team, is in the West Indies and took Fayaz with him.

The 22-year-old Fayaz was staying in a hotel with the cricketer and died while taking a bath in the swimming pool. It has been learnt that Irfan Pathan will first come to New Delhi with Fayaz's body. The body is expected to arrive in Nagina by June 25 or June 26.

Ansari's kin said Irfan Pathan would bring Fayaz Ansari's body to New Delhi after completing all the formalities in the West Indies. After that, the family will bring the body from New Delhi to Nagina. Fayyaz was married in Akbarabad only two months ago. The mehendi on Fayaz's wife's hands had not even dried yet and fate snatched her husband away.

Fayaz's father Farid Ahmed, a resident of Mohalla Qazi Sarai in Nagina, has been running a salon in Mumbai for the past several years. During this time, Fayaz started working there and met the former Indian cricketer and soon the latter made him his makeup artist and used to take him to international tours.

Mohammad Ahmed, the cousin of the deceased makeup artist and a member of the Nagar Palika Parishad, said that Fayaz was taking a bath in the swimming pool of a hotel in the West Indies on Friday, June 21. Then he died.