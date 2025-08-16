'Shahid Afridi Has Eaten Dog Meet, He's Barking...': Irfan Pathan Recalls His Banter With Ex-Pakistan Cricketer

Hyderabad: India and Pakistan haven’t played a bilateral series against each other due to the political tension between them. But when these players face each other in any ICC tournament and the effect of the strained relationship is clearly visible on the field as well. Cricket fans often remember the heated debate between Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir in the T20 World Cup 2007. Also, Shoaib Akhtar and Sachin Tendulkar were involved in a heated debate in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

Irfan’s banter with Afridi

There used to be heated arguments between the players outside the field as well, but since they were not captured on camera, cricket fans were unaware of those arguments. Recently, former all-rounder of the Indian cricket team, Irfan Pathan, has revealed the heated argument he had with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on a flight. Irfan surprised everyone by mentioning this heated argument in an interview given to Lallantop.

“It was the year 2006, we were on a tour of Pakistan at that time and were going from Karachi to Lahore. Both teams were travelling together. Shahid Afridi came and put his hand on my head and asked how the child is. I was surprised and started looking at him. I said – you behave like a child, since when did you become a father?” he stated.

"I am neither friends with you, nor do I know you like that. I mean why do you want to misbehave. Then he used foul language. Pakistani team's all-rounder Abdul Razzaq was with me. I asked him what kind of meat is available here. He told me some names.”

"I asked if dog meat is available. He said Irfan, why are you saying this. I showed it to Afridi and said, he must have eaten it, that is why he has been barking for so long. He heard all this. His eyes were red, he was filled with anger, but he could not say anything,” he further added.

Irfan Pathan and Shahid Afridi's careers

Irfan Pathan has played 29 Tests, 124 ODIs and 24 T20 matches for India, scoring 1105, 1544 and 172 runs respectively. Being a bowling all-rounder, he has taken 100 wickets in Tests, 173 in ODIs and 28 in T20S.

On the other hand, Pakistan's Shahid Afridi has played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20 matches. He racked up 1716 Test runs, 8064 ODI runs and 1419 T20 runs. He has taken 48 Test wickets, 395 in ODI wickets and 98 dismissals in the shortest format.