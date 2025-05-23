IRE vs WI: Matthew Forde Scripts World Record; Smashes Joint-Fastest Fifty In ODIs

Dublin: The second ODI between Ireland and West Indies was played at Castle Avenue and Matthew Forde rewrote history books during the match. He equalled the world record of scoring fastest half-century in 50-over cricket. Earlier, South African batter AB de Villiers had smashed the fastest 50 in just 16 balls. The West Indies batter had equalled that record now.

After losing the first match of the series, the West Indies batters started playing with an aggressive template. Kacy Carty came in to bat at number three and provided a solid start to the team with a century. Shai Hope also contributed with an innings of 49 runs. However, Matthew Forde, who came in to bat number eight achieved a world record by being aggressive right from the start.

Forde raced to his half-century in 16 deliveries laced with eight sixes and two boundaries. He has now equalled the world record of joint fastest half-century Earlier, South African batter AB de Villiers had also smashed a fifty in 16 balls.

Ireland defeated West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series by a significant margin of 140 runs. In a do-or-die match for the Caribbean side - Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Matthew Ford guided the team to 352/8 from the allotted quota of 50 overs.

Liam McCarthy was the pick of the bowlers with three dismissals in his wicket column. Joshua Little and Barry McCarthy scalped two wickets each. However, the efforts of the bowling unit were not enough to restrict the West Indies side to a total of 352/8.