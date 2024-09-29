ETV Bharat / sports

IRE vs SA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match Live In India?

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Ireland will take on South Africa in the second and final T20I of the series and would be aiming to level the series after losing the first encounter by eight wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday, September 29, 2024. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I in India.

Ireland will take on South Africa in the second and final T20I of the series and would be aiming to level the series after losing the first encounter by eight wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday, September 29, 2024. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I in India.
South African cricket team (AFP)

Abu Dhabi (UAE): The Paul Stirling-led Ireland cricket team square off against South Africa for the second and final T20I of the series at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

The Ireland will be looking to level the series and display their skills before they towards the ODI series which will be played at the same venue.

The Irish side went down against the Aiden Markram's men in the first T20I by eight wickets with 14 balls to spare in the innings to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Ryan Rickelton was the hero of the match, having smashed 76 balls off 48 balls with the help of three fours and six maximums.

As Ireland look to level the series in the final T20I before the three-match ODI series, fans across the world will be eager to tune in for the action. So, here is a look at the South Africa vs Ireland Live Streaming and Telecast Info:

Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I be played?

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I - Ireland vs South Africa will be played on September 29 (Sunday).

Where will the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I be played?

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I - Ireland vs South Africa will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I start?

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I - Ireland vs South Africa will start at 9:00 PM (IST).

Where can fans in India catch the live telecast of the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I ODI?

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I - Ireland vs South Africa will not be telecasted anywhere in India.

Where can fans in India catch the live streaming of the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I ODI?

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I - Ireland vs South Africa will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Fans can either opt for the monthly subscriptions or buy a match/series pass to enjoy the match.

What are the squads for the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I ODI?

Ireland T20I squad vs South Africa: Ryan Rickelton(w), Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Patrick Kruger, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqaba Peter, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman, Jason Smith, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Simelane

South Africa T20I squad vs Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Lorcan Tucker, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume

Abu Dhabi (UAE): The Paul Stirling-led Ireland cricket team square off against South Africa for the second and final T20I of the series at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

The Ireland will be looking to level the series and display their skills before they towards the ODI series which will be played at the same venue.

The Irish side went down against the Aiden Markram's men in the first T20I by eight wickets with 14 balls to spare in the innings to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Ryan Rickelton was the hero of the match, having smashed 76 balls off 48 balls with the help of three fours and six maximums.

As Ireland look to level the series in the final T20I before the three-match ODI series, fans across the world will be eager to tune in for the action. So, here is a look at the South Africa vs Ireland Live Streaming and Telecast Info:

Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I be played?

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I - Ireland vs South Africa will be played on September 29 (Sunday).

Where will the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I be played?

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I - Ireland vs South Africa will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I start?

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I - Ireland vs South Africa will start at 9:00 PM (IST).

Where can fans in India catch the live telecast of the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I ODI?

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I - Ireland vs South Africa will not be telecasted anywhere in India.

Where can fans in India catch the live streaming of the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I ODI?

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I - Ireland vs South Africa will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Fans can either opt for the monthly subscriptions or buy a match/series pass to enjoy the match.

What are the squads for the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I ODI?

Ireland T20I squad vs South Africa: Ryan Rickelton(w), Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Patrick Kruger, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqaba Peter, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman, Jason Smith, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Simelane

South Africa T20I squad vs Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Lorcan Tucker, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IRE VS SA LIVE STREAMINGIRELAND VS SOUTH AFRICA IN INDIAIRELAND VS SOUTH AFRICA 2ND T20ISOUTH AFRICA VS IRELANDIRELAND SOUTH AFRICA LIVE STREAMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.