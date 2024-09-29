ETV Bharat / sports

IRE vs SA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match Live In India?

Abu Dhabi (UAE): The Paul Stirling-led Ireland cricket team square off against South Africa for the second and final T20I of the series at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

The Ireland will be looking to level the series and display their skills before they towards the ODI series which will be played at the same venue.

The Irish side went down against the Aiden Markram's men in the first T20I by eight wickets with 14 balls to spare in the innings to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Ryan Rickelton was the hero of the match, having smashed 76 balls off 48 balls with the help of three fours and six maximums.

As Ireland look to level the series in the final T20I before the three-match ODI series, fans across the world will be eager to tune in for the action. So, here is a look at the South Africa vs Ireland Live Streaming and Telecast Info:

Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I be played?

IRE vs SA 2nd T20I - Ireland vs South Africa will be played on September 29 (Sunday).