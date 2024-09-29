IRE vs SA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match Live In India?

Abu Dhabi (UAE): The Paul Stirling-led Ireland cricket team square off against South Africa for the second and final T20I of the series at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday, September 29, 2024.
The Ireland will be looking to level the series and display their skills before they towards the ODI series which will be played at the same venue.
GAME DAY! 🏏⚡️— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 29, 2024
The Proteas are ready to bring the heat in the final T20i against Ireland! With the series on the line, they're focused on sealing the deal 🏆🇿🇦
Let’s get behind the Proteas as they aim to dominate and finish strong! 💥#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvsIRE pic.twitter.com/oacFUeOezA
The Irish side went down against the Aiden Markram's men in the first T20I by eight wickets with 14 balls to spare in the innings to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Ryan Rickelton was the hero of the match, having smashed 76 balls off 48 balls with the help of three fours and six maximums.
WAITING FOR THE GAME?— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) September 29, 2024
Why not read your FREE digital match programme - available right now.
In this edition you can read:
▪️ The two captains' messages
▪️ History between the two sides
▪️ Players to watch
▪️ A touching message from Simi Singh
➡️ Read here:… pic.twitter.com/CUhmZzbbte
As Ireland look to level the series in the final T20I before the three-match ODI series, fans across the world will be eager to tune in for the action. So, here is a look at the South Africa vs Ireland Live Streaming and Telecast Info:
Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details
When will the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I be played?
IRE vs SA 2nd T20I - Ireland vs South Africa will be played on September 29 (Sunday).
Where will the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I be played?
IRE vs SA 2nd T20I - Ireland vs South Africa will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
What time will the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I start?
IRE vs SA 2nd T20I - Ireland vs South Africa will start at 9:00 PM (IST).
Where can fans in India catch the live telecast of the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I ODI?
IRE vs SA 2nd T20I - Ireland vs South Africa will not be telecasted anywhere in India.
Where can fans in India catch the live streaming of the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I ODI?
IRE vs SA 2nd T20I - Ireland vs South Africa will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Fans can either opt for the monthly subscriptions or buy a match/series pass to enjoy the match.
What are the squads for the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd T20I ODI?
Ireland T20I squad vs South Africa: Ryan Rickelton(w), Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Patrick Kruger, Bjorn Fortuin, Nqaba Peter, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman, Jason Smith, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Simelane
South Africa T20I squad vs Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Lorcan Tucker, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume