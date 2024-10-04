Where To Watch Ireland vs South Africa Second ODI Live?

Hyderabad: After losing the first encounter, the spirited Ireland will look to bounce back stronger and win the second ODI against South Africa. The Paul Stirling-led side will take on South Africa (IRE vs SA) in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, October 4, 2024.
The Proteas are leading the series, having won the series opener by 139 runs. While South Africa posted 271/9 in that match with the help of Ryan Rickelton 91 off 102 and Tristan Stubbs smashed 79 off 86, in reply, Ireland were bundled out for 132 with Lizaad Williams picking up four wickets.
That makes the second ODI between Ireland and South Africa a must-win one for the Irish to keep the series alive. However, it won't be an easy task for them as their batters need to step up with Geoge Dockrell's 21 being the highest contribution in the first ODI.
Ireland vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details
Match: IRE vs SA 2nd ODI
Time: 05:00 pm (IST)
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Live Telecast: Ireland vs South Africa (IRE Vs SA) 2nd ODI will not be telecasted in India.
Live Streaming: Fans can watch the IRE vs SA 2nd ODI online on the FanCode App and website.
Is Free Streaming Available For Ireland vs South Africa 2nd ODI?
Even though fans cannot stream the IRE vs SA 2nd ODI for free, they can enjoy the match by either opting for a monthly subscription or purchasing a match pass for fixture.