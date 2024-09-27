ETV Bharat / sports

IRE vs SA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I Match Live In India?

Abu Dhabi (UAE): The minnows Ireland (IRE) are hosting South Africa (SA) in the first T20I of the two T20Is at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 27, 2024. The match marks the start of a fortnight-long tour of South Africa as Ireland plays two ODIs and three ODIs against the Proteas. Notably, all the matches of this bilateral series will be held at the same venue.

South Africa came from a disappointing ODI series with the spirited Afghanistan side while Ireland had not been able to make it past the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. Both teams, however, will square off against each other for the first time in two years in the shortest format. It hasn't been easy for the Proteas who were clean-swept by West Indies in a recent bilateral series and will now look to get their winning momentum back.

Ireland have beaten South Africa only once in 12 white-ball matches including T20Is and ODIs. In July 2021, the Irish side defeated the Proteas by 43 runs in an ODI match at Malahide. The Paul Stirling-led side will try to repeat that performance in this match, while on the other hand, the Aiden Markram-led side will try to forget the defeat against Afghanistan and win the series by playing brilliantly in this series.

Ireland vs South Africa Full Schedule:

1st T20 – September 27 (Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi) 2nd T20 – September 29 (Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi) 1st ODI - October 2 (Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi) 2nd ODI - October 4 (Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi) 3rd ODI - October 7 (Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

When is Ireland vs South Africa first T20I match?

The first T20 match between Ireland and South Africa will be played on Friday, September 27.