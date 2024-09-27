ETV Bharat / sports

IRE vs SA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I Match Live In India?

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Ireland and T20 World Cup 2024 runners up South Africa will lock horns in the first T20i of the t20-match series on Friday, September 27, 2024. Aiden Markram will be leading South Africa while Paul Stirling will be leading Ireland and both sides would want to start the series on a winning note.

South Africa cricket team (IANS)

Abu Dhabi (UAE): The minnows Ireland (IRE) are hosting South Africa (SA) in the first T20I of the two T20Is at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 27, 2024. The match marks the start of a fortnight-long tour of South Africa as Ireland plays two ODIs and three ODIs against the Proteas. Notably, all the matches of this bilateral series will be held at the same venue.

South Africa came from a disappointing ODI series with the spirited Afghanistan side while Ireland had not been able to make it past the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. Both teams, however, will square off against each other for the first time in two years in the shortest format. It hasn't been easy for the Proteas who were clean-swept by West Indies in a recent bilateral series and will now look to get their winning momentum back.

Ireland have beaten South Africa only once in 12 white-ball matches including T20Is and ODIs. In July 2021, the Irish side defeated the Proteas by 43 runs in an ODI match at Malahide. The Paul Stirling-led side will try to repeat that performance in this match, while on the other hand, the Aiden Markram-led side will try to forget the defeat against Afghanistan and win the series by playing brilliantly in this series.

Ireland vs South Africa Full Schedule:

  1. 1st T20 – September 27 (Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi)
  2. 2nd T20 – September 29 (Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi)
  3. 1st ODI - October 2 (Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi)
  4. 2nd ODI - October 4 (Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi)
  5. 3rd ODI - October 7 (Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi)

When is Ireland vs South Africa first T20I match?

The first T20 match between Ireland and South Africa will be played on Friday, September 27.

Which stadium will host the Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I?

The Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I will be played at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

At what time will the Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I commence?

The Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I will start at 9:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I on TV?

The Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I live telecast will not be available in India.

Where to watch the Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I match on OTT?

The Ireland vs South Africa 1st T20I live streaming will be available on FanCode apps and its website.

Squads:

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Neil Rock, Gavin Hoey, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Benjamin White, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Matthew Humphreys, Fionn Hand, Ross Adair

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Patrick Kruger, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Simelane, Nqaba Peter

