ETV Bharat / sports

IRE vs SA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI Match Live In India?

Abu Dhabi (UAE): Following their stunning comeback in the T20I series, winning second encounter to level the series, the Paul Stirling-led Ireland will aiming to carry forward their exceptional form to the three-match ODI series. Ireland are all set to lock horns with formidable South Africa side of the highly anticipated first ODI at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

The Aiden Markram-led South Africa will be the favourites to win the encounter, but they will also under immense pressure to deliver after their recent historic T20I defeat and overall dip in form, particularly after their series loss to Afghanistan last month. So, let's have a look at the squads and know when and where to watch the live streaming and telecast of the first ODI between South Africa (SA) and Ireland (IRE).

Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI (IRE vs SA) Live Streaming Details

When will the Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI be played?

IRE vs SA 1st ODI will be played on October 2 (Wednesday).

Where will the Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI be played?

IRE vs SA 1st ODI will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Ireland vs South Africa 1st ODI start?