IRE vs SA Live Streaming: Where To Watch Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI Match Live In India?

Here are the details of Ireland vs South Africa third and final ODI of the series in Abu Dhabi on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Published : 2 hours ago

Ireland and South Africa will lock horns in the third and final ODI of the bilateral series in Abu Dhabi on Monday, October 7, 2024. The Proteas have dominated the series, having won the first two games comfortably. Proteas won the series opener by 139 runs, then emerged triumphant in the second by 174 runs to take an unassailable lead.
Find out all the live-action details of IRE vs SA 3rd ODI

When will the Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI take place?
Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will take place on Monday, October 7, 2024

Where will the Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI match take place?
Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI match start?
Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will start at 05: 00 PM (IST)

Where will the Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI match be broadcast?
Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will not be telecast in India.

Where to watch the live-streaming of Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI?
Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

