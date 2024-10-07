IRE vs SA Live Streaming: Where To Watch Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: Ireland and South Africa will lock horns in the third and final ODI of the bilateral series in Abu Dhabi on Monday, October 7, 2024. The Proteas have dominated the series, having won the first two games comfortably. Proteas won the series opener by 139 runs, then emerged triumphant in the second by 174 runs to take an unassailable lead.
The Irish team would be determined to put up a challenge against the Proteas in the final ODI and try and pick up a consolation win in the series, similar to the T20I series. However, it would not be that easy as formidable Aiden Markram-led South Africa have looked far better as a unit than Ireland, the designated hosts of this series in the United Arab Emirates.
One More To Go! 🏏 🇿🇦— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 7, 2024
After sealing the series with back-to-back victories, the Proteas Men aim to finish strong in the final ODI against Ireland. 💪
📺 Catch the action LIVE on Supersport!#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvsIRE pic.twitter.com/dWoPzchu9F
Tristan Stubbs is the leading scorer of the series with 191 runs from two games while right-arm pacer Lizaad Williams with 7 wickets from 4 matches is the leading wicket-taker.
Find out all the live-action details of IRE vs SA 3rd ODI
When will the Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI take place?
Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will take place on Monday, October 7, 2024
Where will the Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI match take place?
Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
What time will the Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI match start?
Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will start at 05: 00 PM (IST)
Where will the Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI match be broadcast?
Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will not be telecast in India.
Where to watch the live-streaming of Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI?
Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.