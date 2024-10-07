ETV Bharat / sports

IRE vs SA Live Streaming: Where To Watch Ireland vs South Africa 3rd ODI Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: Ireland and South Africa will lock horns in the third and final ODI of the bilateral series in Abu Dhabi on Monday, October 7, 2024. The Proteas have dominated the series, having won the first two games comfortably. Proteas won the series opener by 139 runs, then emerged triumphant in the second by 174 runs to take an unassailable lead.

The Irish team would be determined to put up a challenge against the Proteas in the final ODI and try and pick up a consolation win in the series, similar to the T20I series. However, it would not be that easy as formidable Aiden Markram-led South Africa have looked far better as a unit than Ireland, the designated hosts of this series in the United Arab Emirates.

Tristan Stubbs is the leading scorer of the series with 191 runs from two games while right-arm pacer Lizaad Williams with 7 wickets from 4 matches is the leading wicket-taker.

Find out all the live-action details of IRE vs SA 3rd ODI