Watch: Batting Coach JP Duminy Turns Back The Clock While Fielding As Substitute For South Africa

Abu Dhabi (UAE): The South African cricketers faced the soaring temperature when played against Ireland in the third and final ODI of the bilateral series. In the fixture played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Ireland won the match by 69 runs.

Several South African players struggled with fatigue and Soreness which compelled the batting coach of the side JP Duminy to step in the field as a substitute. Even after retiring from international cricket five years ago, Duminy showed the same enthusiasm in the field by diving to stop the balls.

The 40-year-old’s short stint in the field was a testament to his commitment to the team. A video of Duminy doing rounds on the Internet where he was seen diving and stopping the ball on one bounce.

Ireland opted to bat first against South Africa and posted a total of 284 on the scoreboard courtesy of Paul Stirling's knock of 88 runs from 92 deliveries. The Ireland openers formed a 101-run stand from 23.2 overs. Harry Tector (60), Andy Balbirnie (45) and Curtis Campher (34) also chipped in with key contributions. Lizaad Williams was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa by taking four wickets for 56 runs.

South Africa managed to post only 215 runs in response. Temba Bavuma was missing the fixture due to an elbow injury and Rassie van der Dussen took over the captaincy in his absence. The team is also dealing with blows from injuries to their key players in the form of Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder.