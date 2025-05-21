ETV Bharat / sports

IRE vs WI: Ireland Register Third Successive Win Over West Indies Courtesy Andy Balbirnie’s Century

Ireland inked their third successive win over West Indies in the ODI cricket on Wednesday in Dublin

Ireland vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Report
File Photo: Andy Balbirnie (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 21, 2025 at 11:40 PM IST

Dublin: Ireland kicked off the three-match ODI series with a historic 124-run win over West Indies at Castle Avenue, Dublin on Wednesday. It was the third successive win for Ireland over West Indies in ODI cricket. Overall, Ireland registered their fourth win over the West Indies. The team secured a win thanks to a century from Andy Balbirnie and a collective effort from the bowling unit.

Chasing a massive target of 304, West Indies lost the wicket of Evin Lewis (2) early in the innings when he was involved in a mix-up with Brandon King. After the run-out Barry McCarthy bowled a lethal spell and ran through the West Indies batting unit dismissing Keacy Karty (6 off 15), Brandon King (19 off 29) and Amir Jangoo (0 off 2). The Carribean side were reeling at 29/4 in nine overs.

Thomas Mayers also joined the party later as he cleaned up Shai Hope (2) and reduced the opposition to 31/5. Justin Greaves (35 off 17), Roston Chase (55 off 76) and Matthew Forde (38 off 48) played some handy knocks afterwards but they were not good enough to lead the team to a win.

Earlier in the match, West Indies invited Ireland to bat after winning the toss. Openers Paul Stirling (54) and Andy Balbirnie (112) provided a 109-run stand for the opening wicket. The batters walking in afterwards continued the scoring momentum and the team breached the 300-run mark. Harry Tector scored 56 runs playing a crucial role in the team’s win, Matthew Forde and Alzarri Joseph picked three and two wickets respectively.

