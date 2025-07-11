ETV Bharat / sports

Five Wickets In Five Balls! Ireland All-rounder Curtis Campher Creates History In Professional Cricket

Hyderabad: Taking wickets on consecutive deliveries is a unique thing, but taking five wickets on five consecutive deliveries is once in a lifetime moment. Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher scripted that moment as he became the first professional cricketer to take five wickets on five deliveries on the trot. The remarkable achievement was inked during the Munster Reds’ emphatic victory over North-West Warriors in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy at Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount, Dublin.

First male professional to take five wickets

The 26-year-old Munster Reds skipper bowled a memorable spell that reduced the Warriors from 87 for 5 to 88 all out in just 13.3 overs while chasing a target of 189. Camphor produced exceptional figures of 5/16 just from 2.3 overs.

His historic spell began with the penultimate ball in the 12th over, when he cleaned up Jared Wilson with a sharp inswinger. He then trapped Graham Hume LBW. The next victim was Andy McBrine, who was dismissed in the 14th over. He then got rid of Robbie Millar and Josh Wilson to complete the feat of five wickets in five consecutive deliveries.

“Because of the change of overs, I wasn't really sure what was happening. I just kind of stuck to my guns and kept it really simple - and luckily, it sort of came off,” the Irish cricketer stated.