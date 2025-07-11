Five Wickets In Five Balls! Ireland All-rounder Curtis Campher Creates History In Professional Cricket

Hyderabad: Taking wickets on consecutive deliveries is a unique thing, but taking five wickets on five consecutive deliveries is once in a lifetime moment. Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher scripted that moment as he became the first professional cricketer to take five wickets on five deliveries on the trot. The remarkable achievement was inked during the Munster Reds’ emphatic victory over North-West Warriors in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy at Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount, Dublin.
First male professional to take five wickets
The 26-year-old Munster Reds skipper bowled a memorable spell that reduced the Warriors from 87 for 5 to 88 all out in just 13.3 overs while chasing a target of 189. Camphor produced exceptional figures of 5/16 just from 2.3 overs.
RESULT
Munster Reds beat North West Warriors by 100 runs AND move into third place thanks to a net run rate boost!
POTM: Curtis Campher (5-16 off just 15 deliveries!) ✋
Scorecard
His historic spell began with the penultimate ball in the 12th over, when he cleaned up Jared Wilson with a sharp inswinger. He then trapped Graham Hume LBW. The next victim was Andy McBrine, who was dismissed in the 14th over. He then got rid of Robbie Millar and Josh Wilson to complete the feat of five wickets in five consecutive deliveries.
“Because of the change of overs, I wasn't really sure what was happening. I just kind of stuck to my guns and kept it really simple - and luckily, it sort of came off,” the Irish cricketer stated.
First cricketer to take five wickets in five balls
Campher is the first man to achieve the feat of taking five wickets on five consecutive deliveries. The distinction belongs to Zimbabwe's all-rounder Kelis Ndhlovu, who took five wickets in five balls against Eagles Women in a domestic T20 in 2024.
HISTORY
5⃣ WICKETS IN 5⃣ BALLS?
What have we just witnessed Curtis Campher 🤯
SCORE
Campher has been producing magical moments on the field. He previously had taken four wickets in four balls against the Netherlands during the 2021 T20 World Cup - joining a group of bowlers who have done so at the international level.
Munster Reds register convincing win
Munster Reds posted a total of 188/7 from their allotted quota of 20 overs. Campher played a knock of 44 runs from 24 deliveries. North West Warriors were bundled out on 88 and suffered a loss in the match.
🗣 “𝙉𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙩𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙤𝙣 𝙖 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝 𝙩𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮.”— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) July 10, 2025
Curtis Campher reflects on Munster Reds’ win over North West Warriors — including an outrageous 5️⃣ wickets in 5 balls 👀
We asked if he fancied 𝟔 𝐢𝐧 𝟔… his reaction says it all 😅… pic.twitter.com/atEVtdNNZi
Campher has played in seven Test matches for Ireland since making his debut in 2020. He has also been a part of the Irish team in 43 ODIs and 61 T20Is.