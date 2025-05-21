IRE vs WI: Paul Stirling Creates History; Becomes First Ireland Player To Achieve This Humongous Feat

Dublin: Paul Stirling carved his name in the history books on Wednesday as he became the first Ireland player to score 10,000 runs in the international cricket. The Ireland skipper achieved the feat in Dublin during the first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies.As Ireland began their journey towards qualifying for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, Ireland set the tone for the team with a half-century as West Indies chose to bowl after winning the toss.

Coming into the match, Stirling needed 37 runs to reach the mark and he scored 54 runs from 64 deliveries to provide the team a solid start. The 34-year-old is far ahead of his compatriots in terms of scoringinternational runs for the country. Andy Balbirnie,who is at the second place is still around 4000 runs behind Stirling's tally.

Ireland got off to a cautious start against West Indies as both of their openers set their eye in before going for big shots. Stirling was dismissed after getting to his fifty while Andy Balbirnie (112) slowly got into the groove. While it took the right-handed batter 88 balls for his fifty, he reached his second fifty in just 44 deliveries.

Harry Tector added much-need momentum into the innings with a knock of 56 runs from 51 deliveries while Lorcan Tucker amassed 30 runs from 18 deliveries to lead the team past the 300-run mark.

Matthew Forde picked three wickets while Alzarri Joseph dismissed two batters. Roston Chase also picked a wicket.

West Indies faltered while chasing losing their five wickets in 31 runs while batting second and will have a tough task to chase down the challenging target.