IRE vs WI : West Indies Hammer Ireland By 62 Runs In Third T20I To Win Series

Ireland: West Indies outplayed Ireland by 62 runs in the third and final T20I at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready on Sunday. With the triumph, West Indies bagged the series by 1-0 as the first two matches of the series were being washed out. Evin Lewis was the star of the show with his blistering half-century to help the Caribbean side score a win.

Ireland elected to field first after winning the toss in the final T20I fixture of the series. West Indies openers Evin Lewis and Shai Hope (51) scripted a 122-run stand for the opening wicket. Keacy Carty also provided a solid finish with a knock of unbeaten 49 runs from 22 deliveries. However, Lewis’s knock of 91 runs from just 44 balls turned out to be crucial in West Indies posting 256/5.

Matthew Humphreys picked two wickets while Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Ben White picked one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 257, Ireland lost the wicket of Paul Stirling early in the innings. After the wicket, the pair of Ross Adair (48) and Harry Tector (38) formed a partnership of 101 runs for the second wicket. However, the team lost the track after that and they lost wickets at regular intervals. Mark Adair tried to provide some fight with a knock of unbeaten 31 runs from 14 deliveries. However, Ireland managed to muster only 194/7 on the scoreboard.

Akeal Hosein was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies taking three wickets while Jason Holder scalped two wickets. Romario Shepherd and Roston Chase took one wicket each.

The fixture also witnessed some records being broken. Liam McCarthy conceded 81 runs in the match - the most for the Irish team. Also, it was the second most expensive spell in a T20I innings after Musa Jobarteh of Gambia who had conceded 93 runs while playing against Zimbabwe in 2024.

Ross Adair and Harry Tector’s partnership of 101 runs is the highest partnership for Ireland for the second wicket in T20Is.