Exclusive | Iranian Players Target Playing In Pro Kabaddi League To Get Into National Side, Reveals Bengal Warriors Skipper Fazel Atrachali

Hyderabad: As the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 is set to start, the teams are gearing up for the brand new edition of the tournament. Bengal Warriors will feature in the league with the newly acquired signing of Fazel Atrachali. Ahead of the season, Iranian defender and Bengal Warriors skipper Fazel reflected on the importance of the PKL saying the Iranian players aim to play in the league to get a berth in the national side.

“In Iran, Kabaddi is same, they follow Kabaddi. But because of Pro Kabaddi League, the players are awarded with money. If you are playing well, you will have good money. In another country, you don't have this option. Kabaddi is more professional here, all the time you are on TV. It is a long tournament. In another country, maybe it is like a 20-day tournament or something,” Fazel said while speaking to ETV Bharat.

“Everything is professional, so this is a dream to all the players in another country. We also have a similar league in Iran, but this is more professional. The target of Iranian players is also playing here. They become national players after playing in the league.”

Fazel Atrachali will lead Bengal Warriors in PKL Season 11. (ETV Bharat)

Fazel has 486 tackle points and is the highest-scoring defender in the history of the tournament. Speaking on how the league has played a key role in the development of the sport saying it has become more professional.

“Because of Pro Kabaddi, now Kabaddi is very professional. Before, it was like normal sports in some small village or some small city. But now Kabaddi is very popular in our country. From season 1 to now, it's more professional. This is also good for the future of Kabaddi," he added.

The grand launch of Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League was held here on Friday. The event involved a breathing contest between Pawan Sehrwat and Pradeep Narwal, 12 team captains posing with the Pro Kabaddi League trophy and a Kabaddi match between the creators and the players. Amongst the 12 skippers, Fazel Atrachali from Iran will lead the Bengal Warriors in the upcoming season.

Many leagues in India focus on Women’s Participation as well e.g IPL have the Women’s Premier League while Hockey India will host the Women’s Hockey India League next year. Sharing his views on the start of the Women’s PKL, Fazel stated that it will be a good thing and also making things professional for men and women can help the sport get an entry into the Olympics.

“Women's Pro Kabaddi League will be a great thing. Because for about six to seven years we don't have an Asian Championship or any World Cup. Kabaddi players are playing in some tournaments. So, if for Women there will be the start of Women's Pro Kabaddi League it will be a great thing. If you want Kabaddi to be part of the Olympics, we should do everything professionally for Men and Women.”