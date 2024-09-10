ETV Bharat / sports

Irani Cup Shifted to Lucknow; Mumbai Was To Host It

Hyderabad: The Irani Cup game, which was supposed to be hosted by Mumbai from October 1 to 5, has been shifted to Lucknow.

"The Irani Cup, which was supposed to be hosted by Mumbai, has been shifted to Lucknow," a top source from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

According to sources, the prolonged Monsoon is one of the reasons for the shift in the venue and there would have been no adequate time for the groundsmen to prepare the wicket for the prestigious tournament.

It will now be played at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) is looking forward to hosting the game.