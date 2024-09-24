ETV Bharat / sports

Irani Cup: Rahane To Lead Mumbai; Ruturaj To Captain Rest Of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Star batter Ajinkya Rahane will lead the 16-member Mumbai squad for the ZR Irani Cup, which will be played against the Rest of India (ROI) at the Ekana Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow from October 1-5.

Flamboyant batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the ROI squad. While the BCCI announced the ROI squad through a media statement, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Abhay Hadap and Joint Secretary Deepak Patil announced the Mumbai squad on the MCA website.

The Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee have named Abhimanyu Easwaran as the vice-captain of the ROI squad. Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Kishan have been picked up as wicket-keepers but the BCCI has said that Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been selected in the squad and their participation is subject to them not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur. The second Test will begin on September 27.

The BCCI also stated that Sarfaraz Khan who has been retained in the Indian squad for the 2nd Test will be released to represent the Mumbai team subject to him not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur. The ROI pace attack is expected to be led by Prasidh Krishna and it comprises Khaleel Ahmed. Spinner Rahul Chahar has been also included in the squad.