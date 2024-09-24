Irani Cup: Rahane To Lead Mumbai; Ruturaj To Captain Rest Of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Star batter Ajinkya Rahane will lead the 16-member Mumbai squad for the ZR Irani Cup, which will be played against the Rest of India (ROI) at the Ekana Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow from October 1-5.
Flamboyant batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the ROI squad. While the BCCI announced the ROI squad through a media statement, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Abhay Hadap and Joint Secretary Deepak Patil announced the Mumbai squad on the MCA website.
The Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee have named Abhimanyu Easwaran as the vice-captain of the ROI squad. Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Kishan have been picked up as wicket-keepers but the BCCI has said that Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been selected in the squad and their participation is subject to them not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur. The second Test will begin on September 27.
The BCCI also stated that Sarfaraz Khan who has been retained in the Indian squad for the 2nd Test will be released to represent the Mumbai team subject to him not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur. The ROI pace attack is expected to be led by Prasidh Krishna and it comprises Khaleel Ahmed. Spinner Rahul Chahar has been also included in the squad.
Meanwhile, the Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Sanjay Patil (Chairman), Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar and Vikrant Yeligeti have picked India players Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur in the Mumbai squad.
In all likelihood, Musheer Khan and Prithvi Shaw will open the batting for Mumbai. The MCA has also said that all-rounder Shivam Dube will join the team if released from India duties.
Rest of India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran (Vice Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK)*, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal*, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar.
Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Musheer Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhessh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (WK), Sidhaant Addhatrao (WK), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohd. Juned Khan and Royston Dias.