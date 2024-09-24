ETV Bharat / sports

Irani Cup: Rahane To Lead Mumbai; Ruturaj To Captain Rest Of India

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Both the Mumbai and the Rest of India squads have been announced for the ZR Irani Cup, which will be played in Lucknow from October 1 to 5. Star batter Sarfaraz Khan will be released to play the Irani Cup for Mumbai if he is not selected for the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur.

Squads announced for Irani Cup between Mumbai and Rest of India
Collage: Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad (ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Star batter Ajinkya Rahane will lead the 16-member Mumbai squad for the ZR Irani Cup, which will be played against the Rest of India (ROI) at the Ekana Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow from October 1-5.

Flamboyant batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the ROI squad. While the BCCI announced the ROI squad through a media statement, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Abhay Hadap and Joint Secretary Deepak Patil announced the Mumbai squad on the MCA website.

The Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee have named Abhimanyu Easwaran as the vice-captain of the ROI squad. Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Kishan have been picked up as wicket-keepers but the BCCI has said that Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been selected in the squad and their participation is subject to them not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur. The second Test will begin on September 27.

The BCCI also stated that Sarfaraz Khan who has been retained in the Indian squad for the 2nd Test will be released to represent the Mumbai team subject to him not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur. The ROI pace attack is expected to be led by Prasidh Krishna and it comprises Khaleel Ahmed. Spinner Rahul Chahar has been also included in the squad.

Meanwhile, the Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Sanjay Patil (Chairman), Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar and Vikrant Yeligeti have picked India players Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur in the Mumbai squad.

In all likelihood, Musheer Khan and Prithvi Shaw will open the batting for Mumbai. The MCA has also said that all-rounder Shivam Dube will join the team if released from India duties.

Rest of India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran (Vice Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK)*, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal*, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Musheer Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhessh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (WK), Sidhaant Addhatrao (WK), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohd. Juned Khan and Royston Dias.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Star batter Ajinkya Rahane will lead the 16-member Mumbai squad for the ZR Irani Cup, which will be played against the Rest of India (ROI) at the Ekana Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow from October 1-5.

Flamboyant batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the ROI squad. While the BCCI announced the ROI squad through a media statement, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Secretary Abhay Hadap and Joint Secretary Deepak Patil announced the Mumbai squad on the MCA website.

The Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee have named Abhimanyu Easwaran as the vice-captain of the ROI squad. Dhruv Jurel and Ishan Kishan have been picked up as wicket-keepers but the BCCI has said that Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been selected in the squad and their participation is subject to them not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur. The second Test will begin on September 27.

The BCCI also stated that Sarfaraz Khan who has been retained in the Indian squad for the 2nd Test will be released to represent the Mumbai team subject to him not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur. The ROI pace attack is expected to be led by Prasidh Krishna and it comprises Khaleel Ahmed. Spinner Rahul Chahar has been also included in the squad.

Meanwhile, the Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Sanjay Patil (Chairman), Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar and Vikrant Yeligeti have picked India players Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur in the Mumbai squad.

In all likelihood, Musheer Khan and Prithvi Shaw will open the batting for Mumbai. The MCA has also said that all-rounder Shivam Dube will join the team if released from India duties.

Rest of India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran (Vice Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK)*, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal*, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Musheer Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhessh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (WK), Sidhaant Addhatrao (WK), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohd. Juned Khan and Royston Dias.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IRANI CUPMUMBAI CRICKET TEAMREST OF INDIA SQUADBCCIIRANI CUP BETWEEN MUMBAI AND ROI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.