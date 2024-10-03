Irani Cup 2024: Abhimanyu Easwaran Smashes Brisk Hundred; Pushes For Selection In National Team

Lucknow: Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran continued his prolific form in the domestic season and smashed his third successive hundred in first-class cricket. The cricketer raced to the 26th first-class hundred within 117 deliveries. He led the Rest of India to a strong reply against Mumbai at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, October 03.

Abhimanyu has been in brilliant form this season and it was his third first-class hundred in a row. He played a knock of 157 Not Out for India B against India C and also played a knock of 116 against India D in the same tournament.

The Rest of India were put under pressure after the Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai posted a first-innings total of 537 courtesy of Sarfaraz Khan’s double hundred. ROI suffered an early blow in the innings as Ruturaj Gaikwad departed on a score of 9. But, Easwaran and Sai Sudharsan forged an alliance after that adding 87 runs for the second wicket. Sudharsan was dismissed later and the wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals but Abhimanyu held the fort from one end.

The 29-year-old has been pushing for Test selection scoring hundreds in domestic cricket on a consistent basis. In 2024, Abhimanyu has amassed over 800 runs, including four hundred and three half-centuries in first-class cricket.

Easwaran last was part of the Test team when India toured South Africa earlier this year. He has travelled with the team but is yet to earn a place in the playing XI. He has begun the domestic season on a high and will be aiming to get a spot in the national team.