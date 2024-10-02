ETV Bharat / sports

Irani Cup 2024-25: Sarfaraz Khan Becomes Youngest Mumbai Batter To Score Double Ton In Tournament History; Fourth-Youngest In Overall List

Hyderabad: Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan became the youngest Mumbai batter to score a double century in the Irani Cup. The 26-year-old achieved the feat on the second day of the ongoing Irani Cup fixture in Lucknow. He reached 200 from 253 deliveries. Sarfaraz Khan scored a double-century at the age of 26 years and 346 days. Yashasvi Jaiswal is the youngest batter to do so in the tournament as he scored a 200 at the age of 21 years and 63 days.

Sarfaraz inked history by amassing the highest individual score by a Mumbai batter in the Irani Cup. He surpassed the previous record of 195 set by Ramnath Parkar in 1972. His knock put Mumbai in a dominant position courtesy of the 15th first-class century.

The other batters to achieve the feat at a young age are Pravin Amre (22 years and 80 days) and the legendary Gundappa Viswanath (25 years and 255 days). Sarafaraz stayed Not Out at 221 by the end of the day. Mumbai were at 536/9 after two days of play thanks to Sarfaraz’s brilliance in the field.