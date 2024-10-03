ETV Bharat / sports

Irani Cup 2024-25: Mumbai All-rounder Shardul Thakur Discharged From Hospital; Might Not Take Field On Day 3

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 11 minutes ago

Indian pacer Shardul Thakur is discharged from hospital after struggling with fever during the Irani Cup fixture. As per The Hindu, Mumbai team manager Bhushan Patil has confirmed the development and said that he was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning.

Irani Cup
File Photo: Shardul Thakur (ANI)

Lucknow: As per The Hindu, the Mumbai Team manager has confirmed that the all-rounder was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning when the Rest of India began their innings on the third day of the fixture.

Thakur was sent at the No. 10 position despite running a mild fever during the match. He batted alongside Sarfaraz Khan after Mohit Avasthi was scalped. Thakur amassed 36 runs from 59 deliveries and supported Sarfaraz in making it to a historic double hundred. However, Thakur was hospitalised after the end of the day’s play as his health deteriorated after playing in hot and humid conditions.

According to some reports, Thakur’s blood tests showed no major issues. He might rejoin the team on the third day in the latter stages. Notably, the all-rounder batted through 102 degrees of fever during his stay at the crease. He played a vital role in the 73-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

Thakur showed signs of illness on the opening day of the fixture. The mild fever worsened after batting for a couple of hours on Day 2. He received medical attention on the second day every now and then as the team doctor monitored him during the breaks.

The 32-year-old returned to competitive cricket after being away from the action due to an ankle injury. Thakur has played 11 Tests, 47 ODIs and 25 T20Is for the national side. He has taken 31 Test wickets, 65 ODI wickets and 33 T20I wickets. He has also scored four fifties in the Test cricket.

Lucknow: As per The Hindu, the Mumbai Team manager has confirmed that the all-rounder was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning when the Rest of India began their innings on the third day of the fixture.

Thakur was sent at the No. 10 position despite running a mild fever during the match. He batted alongside Sarfaraz Khan after Mohit Avasthi was scalped. Thakur amassed 36 runs from 59 deliveries and supported Sarfaraz in making it to a historic double hundred. However, Thakur was hospitalised after the end of the day’s play as his health deteriorated after playing in hot and humid conditions.

According to some reports, Thakur’s blood tests showed no major issues. He might rejoin the team on the third day in the latter stages. Notably, the all-rounder batted through 102 degrees of fever during his stay at the crease. He played a vital role in the 73-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

Thakur showed signs of illness on the opening day of the fixture. The mild fever worsened after batting for a couple of hours on Day 2. He received medical attention on the second day every now and then as the team doctor monitored him during the breaks.

The 32-year-old returned to competitive cricket after being away from the action due to an ankle injury. Thakur has played 11 Tests, 47 ODIs and 25 T20Is for the national side. He has taken 31 Test wickets, 65 ODI wickets and 33 T20I wickets. He has also scored four fifties in the Test cricket.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHARDUL THAKURIRANI CUPSHARDUL THAKUR DISCHARGED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.