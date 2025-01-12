ETV Bharat / sports

Ira Jadhav Scripts History with Triple Century in Women's U-19 ODI Trophy

14-year-old Ira Jadhav smashed 346 runs in the Women's Under 19 ODI Trophy match for Mumbai against Meghalaya on Sunday.

Ira Jadhav Scripts History with Triple Century in Womens U 19 ODI Trophy (Mumbai Cricket Association X handle)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 7:47 PM IST

Bengaluru: 14-year-old Ira Jadhav from Mumbai shattered records by scoring an unbeaten 346 runs in a Women's Under-19 ODI Trophy match against Meghalaya at Alur Stadium in Bengaluru.

Jadhav’s marathon innings came off just 157 balls, where he smashed a whopping 42 fours and 16 sixes. She scored at an extraordinary strike rate of 220, reaching her triple-century milestone in just 138 balls. This historic knock makes her the first Indian, man or woman, to achieve the feat in the Under-19 ODI format and the player with the highest individual score in the tournament's history.

Ira surpassed star India batter Smriti Mandhana's previous record of unbeaten 224 runs in the Under-19 ODI Trophy. Prior to Ira, only a handful of players, including Raghavi Bisht, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Sanika Chalke, had scored double centuries in the competition.

Powered by Ira’s innings, the Mumbai team posted a mammoth total of 563/3 in their 50 overs. Skipper Harley Gala also contributed significantly, scoring 116 off 79 balls, including 14 fours and a six.

On the bowling front, Mumbai delivered a clinical performance, bundling out Meghalaya for just 19 runs in 25.4 overs. Jia Manderwadkar and Yayati took three wickets apiece, while Ritika Yadav and Akshaya Shinde claimed two each. The comfortable effort led to a record-breaking 544-run victory.

Despite being on standby for the upcoming Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup starting January 18, Ira Jadhav’s exceptional performance has made her a player to watch in Indian women’s cricket.

WOMEN UNDER 19 ODI TROPHY IRA JADHAV SMRITI MANDHANA

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

