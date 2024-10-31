ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2025 Player Retention: Mumbai Indians Retain Rohit, MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player, KL Rahul Released

All the IPL franchises have announced their player retention list ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction on Thursday. Here is the full list...

IPL retained players 2025 full list IPL Franchise CSK RCB MI KKR PBKS DC GT LSG RR SRH retained players list
IPL retained players 2025 full list IPL Franchise CSK RCB MI KKR PBKS DC GT LSG RR SRH retained players list (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Hyderabad: The D-day has unfolded with a series of unexpected twists and bold moves, leaving fans and analysts alike reeling. Speculation surrounding retention and release decisions finally came to a close, but few could have predicted the magnitude of the surprises revealed.

In one of the most stunning developments, the Lucknow Super Giants franchise released their skipper KL Rahul, a move that shook the cricketing world. Known for his match-winning abilities and long-standing association with the team, his departure has left fans in disbelief, sparking a wave of social media reactions and heated discussions.

Several high-profile veterans, once thought to be indispensable, found themselves released as franchises made tough calls, reshaping their lineups with a fresh approach.

Here’s a closer look at each franchise’s probable retention choices ahead of the next season.

How much will the retentions cost?

The auction purse for each team is set at INR 120 Crore for the IPL 2025 season. The IPL Governing Council has also laid out the prices for each retention which are as:

1st Retention – INR 18 Crore

2nd Retention – INR 14 Crore

3rd Retention – INR 11 Crore

4th Retention – INR 18 Crore

5th Retention – INR 14 Crore

The franchises can also tweak prices for each retention as per their whims and agreement with the players but the minimum amount for five retentions will remain at INR 75 Crore. On the other hand, retaining an uncapped player will cost INR 4 Crore to the franchises.

What is the uncapped player rule?

The uncapped player rule which was discontinued in 2021, has been also brought back for the upcoming season. As per the rule, any Indian player will be counted as uncapped if he hasn't played international cricket in the preceding five years from the starting year of the next season. Hence, legendary Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper batter can be retained as an uncapped player.

Apart from him, players like Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Amit Mishra, Vijay Shankar, Mayank Markande, Karn Sharma and Rishi Dhawan also qualify as uncapped player. Meanwhile, the IPL governing council hasn’t announced the date and venue of the auction yet and is likely to unveil it soon after the retentions.

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2025 Retained Players List

The 2022 champions aim to retain a core group led by young stars:

Shubman Gill

Rashid Khan

Sai Sudarshan

Shahrukh Khan (Uncapped)

Rahul Tewatia (Uncapped)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2025 Retained Players List

In a surprising development, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) released their captain, KL Rahul, allowing him to enter the auction pool. Hence, the retention list looks like:

Nicholas Pooran

Mayank Yadav

Ayush Badoni (Uncapped)

Ravi Bishnoi

Mohsin Khan (Uncapped)

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 Retained Players List

Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL team, retained a formidable lineup:

Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya

Jasprit Bumrah

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 Retained Players List

For CSK, as the fans wanted to see MS Dhoni playing at Chepauk again with former skipper having said he wants to enjoy whatever cricket has left in him. He has been retained as uncapped player, having not played international game in the last five years. Other retentions are:

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ravindra Jadeja

Matheesha Pathirana

Shivam Dube

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2025 Retained Players List

Sunrisers Hyderabad aims to bring an international flair to their lineup, with potential below retentions:

Pat Cummins

Heinrich Klaasen

Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2025 Retained Players List

Royal Challengers Bangalore will likely retain the stalwart Virat Kohli, who is likely to return as a captain after a gap of three years.

Rajat Patidar

Yash Dayal (Uncapped)

Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2025 Retained Players List

Delhi Capitals are in a dilemma with Rishabh Pant, who reportedly wants to explore the auction pool. However, other core players who might get retained are:

Kuldeep Yadav

Axar Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2025 Retained Players List

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Rinku Singh

Harshit Rana (Uncapped)

Varun Chakravarthy

Ramandeep Singh (Uncapped)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2025 Retained Players List

Shashank Singh (Uncapped)

Prabhsimran Singh (Uncapped)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 Retained Players List

Rajasthan Royals have injury concerns around Jos Buttler, making his retention uncertain. Likely retentions include:

Sanju Samson

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Riyan Parag

Joss Buttler

