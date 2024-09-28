IPL Governing Council Announces IPL Player Retentions, Purse Money, RTM Card Details For 2025-27 Cycle

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council announced the IPL Player Regulations 2025-27 on Saturday night.

Following a constructive dialogue with the owners of the 10 franchises in July at the BCCI Headquarters, the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council (GC) met in Bengaluru on Saturday to decide the IPL Player Regulations 2025-2027.

According to a media statement issued by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, "The IPL franchises can retain a total of 6 players from their existing squad. This can be either via retention or by using the Right to Match (RTM) option."

"It is at the discretion of the IPL franchise to choose their combination for Retentions and RTMs. The 6 retentions /RTMs can have a maximum of five capped players (Indian & Overseas) and a maximum of two uncapped players," the statement said.

According to the statement, the auction purse for the franchises has been set at Rs 120 crore for IPL 2025.

"The total salary cap will now consist of an auction purse, incremental performance pay and match fees. Previously in 2024, the total salary cap (auction purse + incremental performance pay) was Rs. 110 crores, which will now be Rs 146 crores (2025), Rs 151 crores (2026) and Rs. 157 crores (2027)," it said.

A match fee has been introduced for the first time in the history of the IPL. Each Playing member (Including the Impact Player) will get a match fee of INR 7.5 Lakhs per match. This will be in addition to his contracted amount, it added.

The statement also said that any Overseas Player will have to register for the 'Big Auction'.

"In case the overseas player doesn't register, then he will be ineligible to register in the following year’s player auction. Any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons," the statement said.

It also said that a capped Indian player will become uncapped if the player has in the last five calendar years preceding the year in which the relevant Season is held, not played in the starting XI in International Cricket (Test match, ODI, Twenty20 International) or does not have a Central Contract with BCCI. This will be applicable to Indian Players only.

It said that the Impact Player Regulation will continue for the 2025 to 2027 cycle.

The uncapped player is likely to benefit Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as now the franchise can retain the services of their former skipper MS Dhoni for the next cycle.