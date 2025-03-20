IPL Orange Cap Winners List: From Shaun Marsh To Virat Kohli; Know Full List

Hyderabad: Every country has introduced their franchise league after the Indian Premier League's (IPL) massive success in terms of attracting an audience and gaining profit. In the fast-paced format of T20, batters are often allowed to play with freedom, especially with the introduction of the Impact Player rule that allows extra players to come into the game and make an impact. Hence, a cash-rich tournament like the IPL bestows the most prolific batter with the Orange Cap following the conclusion of the all-important final.

It has always been a tightly fought contest between batters to win the elusive Orange Cap by topping the leading run-scorer tally. The 18th edition of the tournament is also expected to be a feisty contest as the Orange Cap has often exchanged owners in the marquee event.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli clinched Orange Cap in IPL 2024 season having amassed the most, 741 runs in 15 innings of the marquee tournament. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad also had a brilliant season with the willow, but was way behind in the second place with 583 runs in 14 innings.

In the past, from Matthew Hayden to Sachin Tendulkar to Jos Buttler, numerous greats of the game have been awarded the IPL Orange Cap. Swashbuckling former Australia batter David Warner is the only player with three Orange Caps - 2015, 2017, and 2019. Whereas, ‘The Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle won the Orange Cap twice in his IPL journey in 2011 and 2012. Gayle is also the only cricketer to win the Orange Cup after coming as a replacement player.

The only uncapped player to have ever clinched the award was Australia’s Shaun Marsh in 2008 at the age of 24. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants (introduced in 2022) are the only franchise that’s yet to win the coveted IPL Orange Cap. Now with the new IPL 2024 knocking around the corner, it will be interesting to see which batter sets the stage on fire.

Orange Cap Winners List