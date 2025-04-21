IPL Names New Robot Dog As 'Champak'; Fans Says It's Tribute To Jethalal's Father

Hyderabad: After a few days of introducing the new robot dog, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has officially named it "Champak." The name was chosen after the majority vote came to 'Champak' in a recent fans' poll conducted by the official IPL account on X. The account announced the result before the commencement of the IPL's El Clasico clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with the post, "Meet Champak."

The robotic dog caught the attention of not just fans, but players, commentators and cheerleaders, who were observed playing with a pet this season. Champak was seen engaging with players by doing handshakes, and videos of cricketers playing with it have been widely shared and are trending across social media.

Champak is designed to run, walk, jump, and sit. A camera is mounted at the front of its head, offering viewers a compelling and immersive experience. It can also display certain expressions, making it an integral part of the broadcast for this 18th IPL season. As it entertains spectators in stadiums, it is drawing widespread attention and enthusiasm. The robot dog is equipped with surveillance and broadcast camera features.

The social media users believe that it's a tribute to the character of Champaklal Gada, played by actor Amit Bhatt, who is the father of Jethalal in the 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma.'

Many netizens, particularly fans of the long-standing show, took to social media to express their amusement and appreciation. One user wrote on Instagram: “Jethalal approved this name.” Another user, a fan of the show quipped: “100% of you will agree champak won because of champak chacha.”