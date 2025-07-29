IPL Jerseys Worth ₹6.5 Lakh Stolen From BCCI Office; Security Guard Booked

Hyderabad: A security manager has been booked for stealing around 261 Indian Premier League (IPL) jerseys from the BCCI’s official merchandise store situated at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The development was confirmed by the Mumbai Police, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The FIR has been registered under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which relates to theft by a clerk or servant of property in the possession of their master or employer. The Mumbai Police added that the theft occurred on June 13, but the complaint was officially registered a month later, on July 17.

The complainant, Hemang Bharat Kumar Amin (44), is a BCCI employee and resides in Mahim. He works at the BCCI office located at the Wankhede Stadium and has alleged that Farooq Aslam Khan (46), a security manager and resident of Gaurav Excellency, Mira Road East, barged into the BCCI’s official merchandise store to execute the theft. The stolen items include jerseys of players of all the IPL teams. The estimated value of the stolen jerseys is around Rs 6,52,500.

Based on the complaint they have received, Marine Drive police have registered a case against Farooq Aslam Khan and started an investigation. Police are checking on the CCTV footage and other evidence to understand the whole chain of events.

Some of the media reports have claimed that the theft was spotted while checking the CCTV footage, as a security guard was seen carrying a cardboard box, which was allegedly included in a cardboard box. Farooq sold the jerseys to an online dealer in Haryana after getting in touch with him through social media. The police have claimed that they have recovered around 50 jerseys, but there is no clarity on how much the guard has earned after selling the jerseys to the online dealer.