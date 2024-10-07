Punjab Kings' Sister Franchise Saint Lucia Kings Win Maiden Caribbean Premier League Title

Guyana: The Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) on Monday claimed their first-ever Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title with a victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW), by 6 wickets.

Earlier, SLK elected to bowl after winning the toss, and picked up quick wickets to dent the opposition's top order. While every bowler picked up a wicket each, Noor Ahmad was once again the star of the proceedings, registering 3 wickets for just 19 runs in his 4 overs. GAW posted 138/8 in 20 overs.

Skipper Faf du Plessis and the in-form batter Johnson Charles, who collectively scored more than 850 runs in the tournament couldn't replicate their past heroics and got out early. SLK were 51 for 4 at one point and looked in trouble before Chase with 39 runs off 22 deliveries and Jones with 48 runs from 31 balls started their brilliant counter-attacking innings and brought the trophy home with 11 balls to spare.

Speaking after the win, SLK captain du Plessis said, "We have been really consistent throughout the league stage and I believe the two best teams played in the final. We always believed in the depth of the squad and credit to Roston and Aaron for absorbing the pressure and stepping up in the final when needed. It takes a special team performance to come here to their home ground and beat them twice. I am extremely proud of the team for showing grit throughout the tournament and getting the job done. There was an excitement at the start of the competition in St Lucia about is this gonna be the season. First CPL trophy and it is a great achievement."

SLK Coach Daren Sammy said after the match, "I’ll tell you something, five days ago, Aaron Jones said to me that he will win me the CPL final, I swear to God. And we made one chance today, because the way he looked me in the eye when he said that, I believed that. We did send a message that the Moeen over had to go for plenty. He would his rhythm and I guess the message was well delivered."

SLK's Noor Ahmed was adjudged the player of the tournament for taking 22 wickets in 12 matches whereas, Roston Chase won the player of the match award for his match winning 39 off 22 balls along with bowling figures of 1 wicket for 13 runs.