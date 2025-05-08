ETV Bharat / sports

'LSG vs RCB Clash Is On': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Talks About Tournament's Continuation

Dharamshala: After IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match was called off, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said government directives are being awaited before deciding on whether to continue with the league amid the military clash with Pakistan but Friday's match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) "is on as of now".

The PBKS vs DC match has been abandoned due to a power outage caused by a significant technical failure in the area which caused one of the light towers to switch off. Amidst all this, the league's continuation has come under scrutiny due to air raid alerts in nearby cities, says PTI report.

"We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," Dhumal told PTI.

Asked about Friday's game in Lucknow, he said: "Yes it is on as of now but obviously it is an evolving situation and any decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind."