Almost 100 Matches Per Season; BCCI Considering Adoption Of Full Home-Away Format From 2028

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to expand the Indian Premier League (IPL) by 20 more matches from the 2028 edition. IPL Chairman Arun Dhamal revealed the update to ESPNcricinfo, saying the changes could be executed by 2028, when the next media rights cycle will commence.

IPL is the most popular league across the globe currently, with a dedicated window in the International Cricket Council's Future Tours Programme (FTP). With so many leagues and international fixtures taking place throughout the year. For example, last year, the players rushed in batches to the USA and Caribbean Islands for the T20 World Cup, which left very little time for preparation.

Dhumal explained the reasoning behind the development in an interview. Currently, the teams are divided into two groups, A and B. The teams in Group A will play two matches against each other and one match against teams in Group B. However, the new idea is to give teams a full home and away schedule.

"Definitely, that might be an opportunity. We've been discussing it in the ICC, we've been discussing it in-house in BCCI. Given how the interest of the fan is changing with regard to bilateral and ICC events, in regard to franchise cricket and T20 cricket, we'll have to talk more seriously about it and see how we can create maximum value for the stakeholders of the game," Arun Dhumal said in an interview.

"Ideally, we'd want a larger window, or maybe go from 74 to 84 or 94 at some point So that every team gets to play against every team home and away. For that, you need 94 games," he added.

World cricket has recently shifted to franchise cricket. Not only India but nations like England, Australia, South Africa and the United States have started their own leagues.