From Cycling to IPL Glory: Manwant Kumar’s Inspiring Journey From Mysuru

Mysuru, a city renowned for its rich culture and tradition, saw a young cricketer Manwant Kumar, the all-rounder from Mysuru becoming the first cricketer from Mysuru to earn an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract , joining the Delhi Capitals for ₹30 lakh. From cycling miles to practice cricket to playing on a national stage, Manwant's story is a testament to resilience and determination.

The Humble Beginnings

Born into a middle-class family in Mysuru’s Srinagar area, Manwant Kumar’s upbringing was modest yet brimming with dreams. His father, Lakshmi Kumar, a retired BMTC bus driver, and his mother, Sridevi Kumar, a homemaker, instilled the values of hard work and perseverance in their two sons. Manwant’s elder brother, Hemanth Kumar, himself a cricketer, played a pivotal role in shaping his younger sibling’s career.

Manwant Kumar’s family (ETV Bharat)

Despite financial challenges, the Kumar family’s unwavering support ensured that Manwant received the necessary training to hone his skills. "It was difficult to provide cricket training for both sons, but a cricket institute in Mysuru offered free coaching, which was a turning point," Lakshmi Kumar shared.

The Cycle that Carried Dreams

Manwant’s cricket journey began on two wheels -- bicycle. The young boy used to travel 15 kilometers daily to practice at Balachandra Cricket Club. With only one bicycle at the beginning, shared between the two brothers, their father worked tirelessly to purchase a new cycle for Manwant. This simple yet hardworking act laid the foundation for his cricketing aspirations.

Even today, Manwant cherishes the cycle that accompanied him during his initial years. "Whenever he visits Mysuru, he still rides that cycle," his family fondly recalls, symbolizing his gratitude and connection to his roots.

Manvanth Kumar's bicycle (ETV Bharat)

However, to make the dream come true, Manwant worked hard as well. His mother Sridevi remembers his childhood fondly: "He was very naughty but determined. Even after his father returned from duty, they would play cricket before calling it a day."

Manwant’s elder brother Hemanth focused on the role of consistent effort. "One day he would practice batting, the next day bowling. He never missed a session. Our coach, Balachandra, supported us immensely and provided coaching at any time."

Rising Through the Ranks

Manwant’s journey through Karnataka’s cricket circuit has been very impressive. He represented the Under-14 and Under-16 Mysuru zone teams before excelling in Under-19 tournaments. Currently playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the left-handed batter and right-arm part-time bowler caught the eye of IPL scouts. His selection came on the second day of the IPL auction’s accelerator round. This opportunity will help him to spend time with international stars in the likes of KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mitchell Starc, etc.

IPL Auction 2025 Know who is Delhi Capitals Player Manvanth Kumar (ETV Bharat)

Family’s Unwavering Support

Manwant’s success is not his alone—it is a shared triumph of his family. His father Lakshmi Kumar, who lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, expressed immense pride: "It’s a joy to see him achieve his dreams. We’ve faced difficulties, but this makes it all worthwhile. I believe he has the potential to represent India one day."

IPL Auction 2025 Know who is Delhi Capitals Player Manvanth Kumar (ETV Bharat)

“This is just the beginning. He has worked hard to get here and has shown that dedication can take you to great heights,” Manwant's brother said.

Manwant Kumar’s journey underscores the importance of persistence, family support, and the guidance of mentors like coach Balachandra. From cycling 15 kilometers to practice to playing in world's biggest franchise league, Manwant’s story is proof that no dream is too big for those who dare to chase it.