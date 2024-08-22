IPL 2025: Zaheer Khan In Talks With Lucknow Super Giants For Mentorship Role

New Delhi: Former India pacer Zaheer Khan is likely to take over the mentorship role of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League.

Zaheer was the head of global development at five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI). He has also served the Hardik Pandya-led side as the director of cricket for the franchise from 2018-22.

Zaheer, who has led the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2016-17 seasons, has featured in 100 IPL games as part of three franchises -- MI, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (then Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Delhi Daredevils across 10 seasons, claiming 102 wickets at an economy of 7.59. In 2017 season, Zaheer became the 10th bowler in the history and 8th Indian bowler, to pick 100 wickets in Indian Premier League. At the age of 38, he is the oldest player to achieve this feat.

"Zaheer Khan is in talks with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a mentorship role with the franchise keen on bringing in a top former India player well-versed with T20 cricket to have a strong presence within their coaching setup following the departure of Gautam Gambhir," a report in ESPNcricinfo said.

"Apart from the role of mentor, LSG are also keen on giving Zaheer a wider profile that will mean involvement with the scouting and player-development programmes during the off season," the report added.

LSG had a settle coaching staff in the first two years, but with Gautam Gambhir's return Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor and and went on to play a pivotal role in KKR winning the IPL title this year. Since then there have been plenty of changes in the support staff.

Apart from Gambhir, Morne Morkel, who was the bowling coach of LSG since it's inception, will also not be available for the upcoming seasons as he has signed the three year contract with the BCCI. He will serve the Indian cricket as the bowling coach and Men in Blue's test series against Bangladesh will be his first assignment.

LSG under Gambhir's mentorship had reached the play-offs twice in 2022 and 2023. The former India opener then left for Kolkata Knight Riders in late 2023 He then took up the role of India's head coach.

Zaheer, who had retired from all forms of cricket after the 2017 season, is also in the list for two other franchises, who too are keen on bringing him on board ahead of the IPL mega auction, for which the retention rules will be announced by early September.