Who is Vignesh Puthur? MI’s New Find Who Stole The Show In IPL 2025 Despite No Domestic Experience

Hyderabad: The new season of the Indian Premier League started on Saturday and there have been three matches so far in the tournament. The match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings saw the emergence of a young gun from the ranks. Vignesh Puthur a 24-year-old left-arm wrist spinner from Malappuram made waves with his performance and bowled a decisive spell for the Mumbai Indians.

The left-arm spinner picked up three wickets during his impactful spell but wasn’t able to save the team from a narrow defeat. Puthur first dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad as he tried to play a lofted shot and clear the straight boundary. However, he failed at the attempt and was caught at long-on by Will Jacks. Next, it was Shivam Dube who provided a sitter at long on while attempting a big hit.

Deepak Hooda followed both the batters soon into the dugout as he tried to play a sweep and ended up being caught at deep square leg.

Although Puthur bowled an impactful spell, Rachin Ravindra ensured a victory for the team with a knock of unbeaten 65 runs from 45 deliveries. Noor Ahmad was the star performer for the franchise taking four wickets.

Puthur’s journey to the IPL

Puthur reached the platform of the Indian Premier League in an unconventional manner. He has never played senior-level cricket for Kerala. His path of becoming the wrist spinner started in the domestic circuit when he switched from medium-pace bowling to wrist-spin after a suggestion from Kerala cricketer Mohammed Sherif.

Switching to left-arm wrist-spin worked wonders for him and he honed his craft with years of relentless grind. He dished out some brilliant performances for St. Thomas College in the Kerala College Premier T20 League. Also, the young gun has played in the Tamilnadu Premier League.

Currently, he plays for Alleppey Ripples in the Kerala Cricket League and that’s where MI’s scouts unearthed the talent. The franchise also sent him to South Africa as a net bowler for MI Cape Town in SA20.