IPL 2025: Virender Sehwag Suggests Out-Of-Form Rishabh Pant To Ring Former India Captain

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has suggested Rishabh Pant to ring a former teammate for regaining his form

Virender Sehwag on Rishabh Pant
File Photo: Rishabh Pant (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 5, 2025 at 1:41 PM IST

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer turned commentator Virender Sehwag has suggested that India and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to ring former India captain MS Dhoni and seek his advice. Pant is having a poor run in the Indian Premier League (2025) and has been struggling to score runs.

LSG paid big bucks to acquire his services and the 27-year-old was bought for a whooping amount of ₹27 Crores at the auction table. However, the left-handed batter has failed to justify his price tag and has amassed 128 runs with an average of 12.80 with one half-century to his name.

While reflecting Pant’s form, Sehwag suggested that he should ring MS Dhoni to seek his guidance

"Again, he does have a mobile, all he needs to pick up the phone and call someone. If you feel you are thinking negatively, there are so many cricketers you can discuss with. Dhoni is his role model, so he should call him. It will lighten him up," said Sehwag on Cricbuzz.

Also, speaking on what is ailing the Indian batter, he stated that Pant should watch his old clips.

“I think Rishabh Pant should watch his old IPL clips where he scored runs, and that will give him confidence. Many times, we tend to forget our routines because this Rishabh Pant is totally different from the one we saw before his injury. I remember back in 2006/07, when I was struggling with runs, I was dropped from the Indian team, and then Rahul Dravid told me to go back and check my routine from the days when I used to score runs. Sometimes when there are disturbances in the routine, it affects the runs," he added.

After their 37-run defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the road to playoffs has become tougher for LSG and they are now at the seventh position in the points table. The Rishabh Pant-led side has accrued ten points with five victories from 11 fixtures. They need to win all the three remaining fixtures to boost their net run rate.

