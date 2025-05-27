24 Runs And A Half-Century! Kohli Aims To Ink His Name In History Books As LSG Take On RCB

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangaluru in the final league stage fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. RCB can book a berth in top two in the points table with a victory but all eyes will also be on Virat Kohli who has already scored more than 500 runs in the tournament. Also, he is a strong contender in the orange cap race for the competition. Ahead of RCB's match against LSG, Kohli can script two records if he plays an impressive knock.

Only batter with 9000 runs for RCB

Kohli has been playing with RCB since the start of the IPL as he was picked by the franchise in the inaugural edition. In his 17-year-career with the franchise, the right-handed batter has accrued 8976 runs for the team from 270 matches. His run tally includes 8552 runs in the IPL and 424 runs in the Champions League. With another 24 runs, Kohli will become the first batter to complete 9000 runs for any IPL franchise.

Chasing Warner’s record

Virat is also chasing another huge milestone. With another half-century, he can become the batter with most 50+ scores in the IPL. In this sequence, he will surpass David Warner. Kohli and the Australian batter both have 62 fifties to their name and the former will have a chance to surpass the later today. Kohli has scored 8552 runs in 264 matches so far. Including 62 half-centuries and 8 centuries. Thus, Kohli will be aiming to reach the milestone at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

PBKS have already cemented their place in the top two of the points table while Mumbai Indians will finish at the third or fourth position in the points table. RCB will have an opportunity to get into the top two by beating LSG on Tuesday.