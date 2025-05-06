ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Reveals Truth On Leaving India Captaincy

Virat Kohli has revealed that the relentless pressure of the leadership pushed him to take the decision of stepping down from the RCB captaincy

IPL 2025 Kohli Captaincy
File Photo: Virat Kohli (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 6, 2025 at 3:10 PM IST

1 Min Read

Virat Kohli has recently opened up about one the most turbulent phases in his career between 2016 and 2019. It was the period when the burden of expectations while captaining India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru began taking toll on his mental well-being.

The right-handed batter resigned as the RCB captain after the 2021 IPL season and later stepped down from the T20I captaincy. BCCI subsequently removed him from the leadership role in the T20 format. That whole episode including a disagreement with Sourav Ganguly culminated in the Indian batter stepping down as India’s red-ball captain in early 2022.

"I've said this before — I had the opportunity to explore and look elsewhere, especially during the peak years of my career. From 2016 to 2019, there were constant suggestions for me to switch. At one point, it became really tough because too much was happening. I was captaining India for 7-8 years and RCB for 9 years. There were expectations from me with the bat in every game I played," Kohli told Mayanti Langer on the RCB podcast.

He further admitted that the stress of the game had begun to affect his love for the sport

"I never felt like the attention was off me. I was always in a space where I didn’t know what to do. I was exposed to it 24x7, and it got really tough. I decided that if I wanted to stay in this space, I needed to be happy. I wanted to be in a place where I could just play cricket without being judged."

Apart from his captaincy, Kohli also shared in the podcast that he shares a special bond with Ishant Sharma and he enjoys his friendship with the former Indian pacer. Kohli also stated that he looks to improve himself during the podcast.

Virat Kohli has recently opened up about one the most turbulent phases in his career between 2016 and 2019. It was the period when the burden of expectations while captaining India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru began taking toll on his mental well-being.

The right-handed batter resigned as the RCB captain after the 2021 IPL season and later stepped down from the T20I captaincy. BCCI subsequently removed him from the leadership role in the T20 format. That whole episode including a disagreement with Sourav Ganguly culminated in the Indian batter stepping down as India’s red-ball captain in early 2022.

"I've said this before — I had the opportunity to explore and look elsewhere, especially during the peak years of my career. From 2016 to 2019, there were constant suggestions for me to switch. At one point, it became really tough because too much was happening. I was captaining India for 7-8 years and RCB for 9 years. There were expectations from me with the bat in every game I played," Kohli told Mayanti Langer on the RCB podcast.

He further admitted that the stress of the game had begun to affect his love for the sport

"I never felt like the attention was off me. I was always in a space where I didn’t know what to do. I was exposed to it 24x7, and it got really tough. I decided that if I wanted to stay in this space, I needed to be happy. I wanted to be in a place where I could just play cricket without being judged."

Apart from his captaincy, Kohli also shared in the podcast that he shares a special bond with Ishant Sharma and he enjoys his friendship with the former Indian pacer. Kohli also stated that he looks to improve himself during the podcast.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIRAT KOHLI INDIA CAPTAINCYROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURUINDIA CAPTAINCYIPL 2025VIRAT KOHLI RCB CAPTAINCY

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.