IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Becomes Leading Run Scorer Against Gujarat Titans

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting stalwart Virat Kohli added another feather in his cap, scripting history during the game against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy stadium here on Wednesday, April 2, 2024.

Virat Kohli became the leading run scorer against Gujarat Titans in the IPL history. He achieved it with the seventh run he scored during his innings against GT and surpassed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's tally of 350 runs. He now has 351 runs to his name in seven innings against Gujarat.

Kohli needed 24 runs to become the first Indian to complete 13,000 runs in T20 cricket, but remained 17 runs short from adding another record to his name as he was dismissed on 7 runs by left-arm pacer Arshad Khan in the second over.

Before the game, the 36-year-old had amassed 12,976 runs in just 385 innings across 401 IPL matches, averaging an impressive 41.58 at a strike rate of 134.21. He has already racked up 98 half-centuries and 9 hundreds.

Before him, only four batters have managed to attain the 13,000 T20 runs mark. The list is led by West Indies legend Chris Gayle with 14562 runs, followed by England batter Alex Hales (13,610), former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik (13557) and Keiron Pollard (13537).

Apart from this, Kohli needs 44 runs to reach 3,500 runs in T20s at Bengaluru. Notably, Virat Kohli holds the record for most runs at a single venue in IPL history.Virat Kohli is just two fifties away from completing a century of fifties in the shortest format of the game. He currently has 98 half-centuries to his name in T20 cricket.