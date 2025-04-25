IPL 2025: Umran Malik Rejoins KKR Squad After Being Ruled Out Of Tournament

Hyderabad: Pacer Umran Malik has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, he hasn’t joined the team as a player but will join the squad as part of the rehabilitation. KKR confiemed the joining of the Indain pacer through their social media platforms.

“Umran Malik has joined the squad in Kolkata to continue his rehab and ‘return to cricket’ programme with KKR for the remainder of the season,” KKR wrote in a statement.

“He’s not joining as an official playing member of the squad, but will work with the team and support staff to get back to his best! Welcome to the family, Umran,” KKR added.

SRH had released Umran after the 2024 edition. Umran had joined the KKR for a value of rupees 75 lakhs in the mega auction, which took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabi,a last year. However, an injury ruled him out of the competition and the team named Chetan Sakariya as a replacement.

Umran had made his IPL debut in 2021 and had a brilliant campaign in 2022, taking 22 wickets from 14 matches with an economy of 9.03. He has also played eight T20Is and 10 ODIs for India, picking a total of 24 wickets. He also registered speeds of around 150 KPH, making him one the fastest bowlers around the world.

KKR are in seventh place in the points table with six points and a net run rate of +0.212. Their next clash is against the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 26 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.